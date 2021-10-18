Woman arrested for suspected Flatbush Yeshiva arson

A woman has been arrested in connection with an arson attack against a Jewish school in Brooklyn that was investigated as a hate crime.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Sharee Jones, was arrested on Sunday by detectives from the New York Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crime Task Force, assisted by warrants in Manhattan and Queens.

She is being charged with reckless endangerment and hate crime.

The arson incident happened around 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday evening when Jones allegedly poured gasoline on the entrance of the Yeshiva of Flatbush , though no one was injured and a security guard managed to put out the fire.



WANTED for AN Arson in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush) . #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 10/14/21 @ 7:27 PM an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/xiqmmnajgy October 15, 2021

The NYPD shared CCTV footage of the suspect, dressed in all black, pouring the gasoline and setting it ablaze. On Friday, the task force shared clearer images of the woman, seen holding a blue megaphone.



The Hate Crime Task Force would like to speak with the below pictured individual. If you know her identity and/or whereabouts, please DM us or @NYPDTips or call them at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pil9864qNg October 15, 2021

On Saturday, more footage was shared by the NYPD, this time showing the woman at a supermarket holding a canister of gasoline.

At the time, the NYPD had been offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information relating to the suspect.