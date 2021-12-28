The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ben and Jerry’s VP wins antisemite of the year

Anuradha Mittal spearheaded Ben & Jerry’s BDS efforts, stopping the sale and distribution of its ice cream to those living in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 06:23
Ben and Jerry's cookies and cream cones (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ben and Jerry's cookies and cream cones
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Antisemitism watchdog StopAntisemitism.org has announced the winner of their 2021 “Antisemite of the year” award – granting the (dis)honor to Anuradha Mittal, the head of Ben & Jerry’s Board of Directors and Vice President of Ben & Jerry’s Foundation Inc.
Mittal spearheaded Ben & Jerry’s BDS efforts to stop the sale and distribution of its ice cream to those living in the West Bank, which is a disputed region. In response, multiple US states, such as Florida and Illinois, divested their pension fund holdings from parent company Unilever.
Mittal bested singer Dua Lipa, who criticized Israel during last May’s clashes with Hamas, and US Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who – among many controversial statements – claimed that California wildfires are the result of “Jewish space lasers” targeting the Earth.
Mittal has had previous run-ins with Jewish groups and is known for her staunch Pro-Palestine stance. Under Mittal’s leadership in 2018, Ben & Jerry’s partnered with notorious antisemite Linda Sarsour, an American-Palestinian activist who was banned from the Women’s March for inciting hatred and promoting a negative sentiment against Israel and the greater Jewish people.
StopAntisemitism 10 semi finalists for the annual competition - who will be the 2021 Antisemite of the year? (credit: STOPANTISEMITISM.ORG) StopAntisemitism 10 semi finalists for the annual competition - who will be the 2021 Antisemite of the year? (credit: STOPANTISEMITISM.ORG)
“For us and for the voters, Mittal was clearly the 2021 Antisemite of the Year,” said StopAntisemitism Founder and Executive Director Liora Rez. “The Ben & Jerry’s boycott is shamelessly biased, and Mittal’s commitment to promoting her antisemitic and anti-Israel agenda is deplorable."
Mittal also founded the Oakland Institute, an anti-Israel policy think tank for which she penned a series of reports called “Palestine for Land and Life” – which accused Israel of apartheid, colonialism and more. Mittal has further leveraged her status at Ben & Jerry’s to fund antisemitic projects through the Oakland Institute, including Badil, a Palestinian group with ties to terror organizations and a history of publishing antisemitic, Nazi-era cartoons.
“The way she has leveraged her namesake and power in the corporate world to promote antisemitic initiatives is horrendous. Sadly, Ben and Jerry’s corporate antisemitism is not an isolated case. StopAntisemitism has found antisemitic incidents in many large American corporations in our 2021 report. It doesn’t matter how much influence they have,” continued Rez.
“We’re here to hold antisemites accountable for their bigoted actions,” Liora Rez concluded.


