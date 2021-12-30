The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Roman Abramovich’s use of Portuguese law for Sephardic Jews seeking citizenship draws scrutiny

The Porto organization told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that it is now witnessing “an antisemitic wave” on social media following the debate about Abramovich.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 00:21

Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2021 00:22
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London on November 16, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London on November 16, 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)
Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich’s acquisition of Portuguese citizenship under a 2015 law that repatriates descendants of Sephardic Jews expelled during the Inquisition has reignited debate about the piece of legislation.
Abramovich, a businessman and the prominent owner of the popular Chelsea soccer club in London, applied for citizenship by claiming an affiliation with the Jewish Community of Porto, the Israeli news site Ynet reported last week.
Unconfirmed reports have claimed that some of Abramovich’s family that today live in Belarus have Sephardic roots.
Eastern Europe had formerly been the home of many thousands of Jews with Sephardic ancestry. Sephardic immigrants in 1588 founded the Jewish community of Zamosc in eastern Poland, among other places. But Abramovich’s use of the law prompted unusual scrutiny and criticism in Portugal, which is a member of the European Union and whose citizens may reside anywhere they choose within the bloc.
Flag of Portugal (illustrative).Wikimedia CommonsFlag of Portugal (illustrative).Wikimedia Commons
Portuguese radio station TSF aired and published a statement on Tuesday by the investigative journalist Daniel Oliveira, in which he accused the Jewish Community of Porto of turning “a just law into a ‘golden visa’ by hitching a ride on our crimes from the past.”
Oliveira suggested that the ties between the Jewish Community of Porto and Abramovich are “not clear,” and said he believes that the Porto communal organization is less reliable in vetting applications than the Jewish Community of Lisbon group.
AbrilAbril, a left-leaning Portuguese news site, published an editorial on Tuesday calling for the citizenship law to be revised, and suggesting that Abramovich and other recipients of the Portuguese nationality under the law are using their influence to keep it unchanged.
The Jewish Community of Porto confirmed that it handled Abramovich’s citizenship application, for a fee of 250 euros, or about $283. The Lisbon Jewish community has had data on Abramovich’s ancestors for years, the Porto group added. It also dismissed claims that Abramovich’s naturalization was divergent in any way from the 2015 law and its procedures. The Porto community did not immediately respond to JTA’s questions on the veracity of a report by Ynet and other publications that Abramovich has funded communal projects.
The Porto organization told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that it is now witnessing “an antisemitic wave” on social media following the debate about Abramovich.
A spokesperson working with Abramovich did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last year, Portugal’s ruling Socialist party withdrew plans to limit the law amid criticism by local Jewish groups that claimed that the proposed changes were partly motivated by antisemitism. The European Jewish Congress also vocally opposed the changes.
The government has entrusted the two communal organizations in Lisbon and Porto with vetting the authenticity of citizenship applications, for which they charge hundreds of dollars in processing fees. A third community in Belmonte is attempting to also gain vetting status.
Portugal’s foreign minister, Augusto Santos Silva, said on Wednesday that Abramovich’s naturalization “was done according to the law” and called criticism of it “unjustified.”
Data from last year shows that at least 76,000 people have applied for a Portuguese passport through the law and 23,000 of them have been approved. Spain also has passed similar legislation.


Tags spain sephardim portugal Roman Abramovich
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz-Abbas meeting makes good common sense - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by