The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Indiana lawmaker apologizes for saying teachers should be ‘impartial’ on Nazis

The Republican state senator had suggested during a hearing on his education bill that teachers in the state shouldn’t “take a position” on Nazis.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 22:32
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A Republican state senator in Indiana has apologized for suggesting during a hearing on his education bill that teachers in the state shouldn’t “take a position” on Nazis.
“Marxism, fascism, Nazism, I’m not discrediting any of those ‘isms’ out there,” State Sen. Scott Baldwin had said during a Jan. 5 committee hearing on his “Education Matters” bill. “I believe that we’ve gone too far when we take a position on those ‘isms.'”
“We need to be impartial,” Baldwin continued. “We just provide the facts. The kids formulate their own viewpoints.”
Baldwin had been responding to a public school teacher, Matt Bockenfeld, who objected to the bill by providing examples of how its bans on teaching “certain concepts” would prevent him from teaching students about topics including slavery, the Jim Crow era, and Nazis.

Indiana Republican State Sen. Scott Baldwin, lower left, defended his education bill during a Jan. 5 hearing in the state house by saying that teachers should not ''take a position'' on issues like ''Nazism.'' (credit: screenshot)Indiana Republican State Sen. Scott Baldwin, lower left, defended his education bill during a Jan. 5 hearing in the state house by saying that teachers should not ''take a position'' on issues like ''Nazism.'' (credit: screenshot)
In an email to the Indy Star the next day, Baldwin said he had misspoken.
“Nazism, Marxism, and fascism are a stain on our world history and should be regarded as such, and I failed to adequately articulate that in my comments during the meeting,” he told the paper. “I believe that kids should learn about these horrible events in history so that we don’t experience them again in humanity.”
Baldwin also said he had invited Bockenfeld to help work on the bill with him, an invitation Bockenfeld told the Star he accepted.
Baldwin’s bill is co-authored by six other Indiana state senators, all Republicans. The bill does not mention Nazis or any other ideology by name, but contains a long list of “certain concepts” it would forbid schools from teaching — all of which fall under the rubric of the largely Republican-led nationwide push against critical race theory.
For example, the bill would forbid schools from teaching students that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior to” any other, and “that an individual, by virtue of the individual’s sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation,” among other similar topics.
Jewish scholars have argued that banning such topics would adversely affect instructors’ abilities to accurately teach the Holocaust and other examples of historic antisemitism. Holocaust education has already been pulled into the critical race theory debate: Last fall, a school district administrator in Texas said that the implementation of a similar law in that state would require teachers to teach “opposing” views about the Holocaust.
Baldwin told the Indy Star that one of his motivations is to prohibit schools from teaching any concepts that “divide and stereotype people.” A parallel bill in the Indiana House of Representatives contains similar wording.
Critical race theory is never mentioned in either bill, but the legislation follows all the hallmarks (and nearly identical wording) of efforts in statehouses and local school boards over the past year to sharply curtail the teaching in public schools of issues touching on systemic and historic discrimination. Similar bills in other states have attempted to ban the teaching of what is often euphemistically referred to as “divisive topics,” and give parents more power in steering their children’s teachers’ lesson plans away from such topics. Some Republican-led think tanks have written sample legislation for state lawmakers to adopt.
Baldwin’s bill would also require teachers to post their lesson plans publicly online prior to each semester to allow parents to review them, and create a “Curricular Materials Advising Committee,” to be chaired by and made up largely of parents, who would have the opportunity to review and provide notes on classroom materials before they are taught.
Critical race theory was also a top issue in Virginia’s gubernatorial election last year, which Republican Glenn Youngkin won.
Baldwin’s comments were also notable given that his name has been linked to the Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group that played a role in the Jan. 6, 2020, attempted insurrection. Baldwin has denied that he is a member of the group.


Tags Holocaust Nazis senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Micah Halpern

How Israel revolutionized Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by