The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Prince Charles commissions portraits of Holocaust survivors as tribute

“As the number of Holocaust survivors sadly but inevitably declines, my abiding hope is that this special collection will act as a further guiding light," Prince Charles said.

By RIVKA HELLENDALL
Published: JANUARY 14, 2022 04:31
Helen Aronson, 94, survivor of the Lodz ghetto. (photo credit: BBC Studios/Angel Li)
Helen Aronson, 94, survivor of the Lodz ghetto.
(photo credit: BBC Studios/Angel Li)
The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has commissioned portraits of seven Holocaust survivors to be hung at Buckingham Palace. Each survivor will be painted by a chosen British artist as part of the BBC Two documentary “Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust”, which is to be released on this year's Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27th. The exhibition opens in the Queen’s Gallery on the same day. 
The documentary will feature the survivors' accounts of what they lived through at the hands of the Nazis. The survivors are mostly over 90 years old who came to Britain as children or young adults after the Holocaust. 
Among the featured survivors is Helen Aronson, 94, who survived the incarceration of Jewish people in the Lodz ghetto, in Nazi-occupied Poland. Other survivors include Arek Hersh, Anita Lasker Wallfisch, Rachel Levy, Manfred Goldberg, and Lily Ebert, who gained international fame when her teenage grandson started interviewing about her experiences in Auschwitz on his soon-viral TikTok account. Together, they also co-wrote Ebert's best-selling memoir, “Lily's Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live“, which was released in September 2021. 
“Holocaust survivors endured the very worst. To survive the concentration and death camps and 77 years later see their portraits displayed in Buckingham Palace is very special indeed and a poignant and fitting testament to their lasting contribution to this country,“ said Holocaust Educational Trust chief executive Karen Pollock.
“As the number of Holocaust survivors sadly, but inevitably, declines, my abiding hope is that this special collection will act as a further guiding light for our society, reminding us not only of history’s darkest days but of humanity’s interconnectedness as we strive to create a better world for our children, grandchildren, and generations as yet unborn; one where hope is victorious over despair and love triumphs over hate,” Prince Charles said according to the BBC
The Prince of Wales. (credit: BBC STUDIOS/ TOM HAYWARD) The Prince of Wales. (credit: BBC STUDIOS/ TOM HAYWARD)


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors holocaust memorial day prince charles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Negev crisis: Seeing the forest for the trees - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by