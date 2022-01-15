Jews and Christians celebrate Israel at Boca Raton Synagogue

Former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was the keynote presenter during an event attended by approximately 1,000 Christians and Jews at Boca Raton Synagogue.

Friedman, who served as ambassador from 2017-21, presented “Defending Israel in Politics & the Media” at the “Celebrate Israel” event.

As antisemitism has been on the rise and anti-Israel rhetoric has been spreading, the synagogue, the Latino Coalition for Israel and Simon Wiesenthal Center hosted the event that featured a panel of in-person and virtual guests who discussed and celebrated their multi-cultural and multi-faith support for Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Friedman said, “I think the most important thing is the fact this event is happening in a way that honors and celebrates the diversity of the pro-Israel world.”

“People of different faiths and political views are all here united by a common thread, which is to support Israel,” he continued. “For me, this is very special, because we live in a world that’s very fractured as everyone is focused on how they’re different, but here we have 1,000 people focused on what they have in common. It doesn’t happen that often.”

US Deputy Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Ellie Cohanim in Dubai at the Hanukkah candle lighting. (credit: COURTESY ELLI COHANIM)

Friedman told the attendees, “Jews who support Israel stand for the very best of our American heritage and our American values.”

“America is at its best when it supports Israel,” he continued. “It is a value that is deeply ingrained in our national DNA.”

The event also featured political commentator and media personality Ben Shapiro, and virtual greetings from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , US Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) and Rabbi Yitzchak Adlerstein of the Wiesenthal Center.

There were also remarks shared by Ellie Cohanim, former US deputy special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, as well as Rabbi Efrem Goldberg of Boca Raton Synagogue and Pastor Mario Bramnick, the Latino Coalition for Israel’s president.

Bramnick said, “It was an honor for our Latino Coalition for Israel to co-host the Night to Celebrate Israel Event in Boca Ration with Rabbi Efram Goldberg and the Boca Raton Synagogue.”

“We had approximately 1,000 Christians and Jews in attendance at this historic gathering with Ambassador David Friedman,” Bramnick continued. “With the current rise of antisemitism in the United States and globally, the Christian-Jewish pro Israel Alliance is more important now than ever.”

Goldberg said, “We have a phenomenal turnout, and we speak with a voice that we stand with Israel, Jews and non-Jews together.”

Cohanim told the attendees that confronting antisemitism is difficult, but also asserted that there’s not a more noble cause in the world than to stand with Jews.

“That’s what each of you are here tonight doing,” she continued.

The event also featured musical performances and dancing in celebration of Israel.