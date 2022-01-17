The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Most arrested rabbi' who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. dies at 92

Civil rights activist and Freedom Rider rabbi Israel “Sy” Dresner died Thursday at age 92.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 05:06

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2022 05:07
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy meets with civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, D.C., June 22, 1963 (photo credit: Abbie Rowe, National Parks Service/JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout via REUTERS)
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy meets with civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, D.C., June 22, 1963
(photo credit: Abbie Rowe, National Parks Service/JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout via REUTERS)
Rabbi Israel “Sy” Dresner, who demonstrated with Martin Luther King Jr. and was sometimes called the “most arrested rabbi in America,” died Thursday at age 92.
Dresner, who was a Freedom Rider in the 1960s, built a career as a social justice-oriented Reform rabbi who was active in the fight against the Vietnam War and was a vocal opponent of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. Dresner was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in December.
“Well, I want to be remembered as somebody who not only tried to keep the Jewish faith … But also to invoke the Jewish doctrine from the Talmud, which is called ‘tikkun olam,’ repairing the world, and I hope that I made a little bit of a contribution to making the world a little better place,” Dresner told CBS New York in December.
Israel Seymour Dresner was born on the Lower East Side in 1929 to an Orthodox family and grew up in Brooklyn, where his father ran a delicatessen. He attended yeshivas as a child but went on to become a Reform rabbi after serving in the Korean War and working on a kibbutz in Israel.
He first practiced his activism protesting the British government’s decision to block Jewish immigration to Palestine outside a British-owned business in Manhattan in 1947, according to a 2011 interview with the New York Jewish Week.
A STATUE of Martin Luther King. Many Jews supported the Civil Rights movement in the US (credit: REUTERS)A STATUE of Martin Luther King. Many Jews supported the Civil Rights movement in the US (credit: REUTERS)
His first arrest came in June 1961, when an interfaith group of white and Black activists traveled on a bus through the South on a Freedom Ride that aimed to desegregate bus stations. He was arrested again every summer over the next three years.
“I was a Reform rabbi, but I always wore a yarmulke,” Dresner told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 2011, 50 years after his first Freedom Ride. “I wanted people to know I was Jewish.”
Dresner first met King in 1962. That summer, he spent a night trapped in a house with King and other activists while the house was surrounded by hundreds of members of the local White Citizens Council. King told Dresner about his experience attending a Passover seder at a Reform synagogue in Atlanta that year.
“Dr. King said to me, ‘I was enormously impressed that 3,000 years later, these people remember their ancestors were slaves, and they’re not ashamed,” Dresner said. “He told me, ‘We Negroes have to learn that, not to be ashamed of our slave heritage.’”
In 1963, King spoke at Dresner’s synagogue in Springfield, New Jersey. In 1964, at King’s request, Dresner led a delegation of Reform rabbis to St. Augustine, Florida, where they participated in an anti-segregation protest at the Monson Motor Lodge.
“We need you down here with as many Rabbis as you can bring with you!” King wrote to Dresner. Dresner and the other rabbis traveled to Florida straight from a meeting of the Central Conference of Rabbis meeting in Atlantic City, N.J.
In 1965, King asked Dresner to deliver the prayer at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
Dresner’s activism extended far beyond the Civil Rights Movement. In the 1970s, Dresner frequently protested in support of Soviet Jews. In 1982, he unsuccessfully tried to get the Central Conference of American Rabbis to condemn Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. At the time, Dresner told JTA he was committed to a “democratic and just Israel” and “what is happening in Lebanon today has nothing to do with that kind of Israel.” In 2013, Dresner was honored by President Barack Obama for his role in the Civil Rights Movement.
On Dresner’s bucket list after receiving his cancer diagnosis was a trip to Katz’s deli on the Lower East Side for one last pastrami sandwich. “He didn’t ask a single question about the disease. He was ready — and ready to fill whatever weeks he had left, as he had filled the nine decades before,” his son, Avi Dresner, wrote in an essay for the Forward.
Speaking to JTA in 2011 about his work in the Civil Rights movement, Dresner said he would do it all over again if the moment called for it.
“Because I’m Jewish,” Dresner said. “I didn’t see any alternative.”


Tags American Jewry United States rabbi civil rights diaspora jews Martin Luther King Jr
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ari Mittleman

Martin Luther King Jr. left a powerful legacy against hate - opinion

 By ARI MITTLEMAN
Aviran Mordo

What happens when a company ‘grows up’? An engineer’s perspective

 By AVIRAN MORDO
Amotz Asa-El

Pandemic thoughts on Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by