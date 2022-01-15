The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Martin Luther King Jr. left a powerful legacy against hate - opinion

Dr. King devoted considerable effort to strengthen ties between the black and Jewish communities.

By ARI MITTLEMAN
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 16:08
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pay their respects this past Tuesday at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pay their respects this past Tuesday at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)
This week, Americans celebrate the birthday and reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. All of us should pause and reflect on his uniquely powerful voice against racism and hate.
For Jewish Americans, Dr. King was an important ally. He devoted considerable effort to strengthen ties between the black and Jewish communities.
Last year, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported hate crimes targeting Americans because of their race increased more than any other category. Between 2019 and 2020, there was a growth from 3,954 to 4,939 total incidents. In 2020, there were 2,755 attacks targeting black Americans – the largest rise.
In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League, recorded more than 2,100 antisemitic acts in America of assault, vandalism and harassment. This was an increase of 12% over the previous year. In 2018 and 2019, the world watched as brave police officers battled with violent antisemites who attacked and killed worshipers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Poway, California.
Government and law enforcement certainly can play a role in addressing the rise in hate and crimes borne of hate. Policymakers in Washington have been hard at work in recent months. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. eloquently made clear, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The rise in hate is not a problem limited to the Black or Jewish communities, but one our communities acutely face.
Prof. Abraham Joshua Heschel presents the Judaism and World Peace Award to Martin Luther King Jr. on December 7, 1965. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)Prof. Abraham Joshua Heschel presents the Judaism and World Peace Award to Martin Luther King Jr. on December 7, 1965. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)
US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, is laser-focused. In 1999, early in his career while serving as US Attorney in Los Angeles a deranged gunman shot up a Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles. Miraculously, no one was killed that dreadful day.
With this personal background, Secretary Mayorkas led the development of the first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism. Furthermore, the Department has established a new Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships to improve the Department’s ability to combat this type of domestic terrorism and targeted violence.
The House of Representatives version of the Build Back Better legislation includes a $100 million boost for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. These critical grants assist in security enhancements for non-profits and houses of worship. Once passed, total funding nationwide would be $280m. Synagogues and black churches in cities and towns large and small would continue to benefit.
Beyond the work of policymakers, Dr. King demonstrated the important role that black and Jewish everyday community leaders can play.
Ten days before his life was tragically cut short, Dr. King spent the evening with rabbis from across the country. This was both the 68th convening of the Rabbinical Assembly and the 60th birthday of his friend Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. In his introduction, Rabbi Heschel told the audience, “Martin Luther King is a voice, a vision and a way… The whole future of America will depend upon the impact and influence of Dr. King.”
Had Dr. King lived past his 40th birthday, we can only speculate on how his voice and vision would have been utilized in future decades. We can assume that his fledgling work to deepen the natural alliance between the Black and Jewish communities would have grown with a focus to eradicate hate in America.
It is all too easy to focus on differences and on the perpetrators of evil who exacerbate these differences. This is often at the expense of the much rarer task of celebrating diverse voices who stand up and speak out and bring us together.
On that night with the rabbis, it was also the first and, sadly, only time that Dr. King heard “We Shall Overcome” sung in Hebrew.
The single most powerful way to conquer hate is to show where it can lead. We witnessed this in Memphis on April 4, 1968 and more recently in racist and antisemitic attacks across the US.
Deep in my heart, I do believe we shall overcome so that future generations of black and Jewish Americans will never have to endure seeing violence motivated by racism and antisemitism.
The writer is author of Paths of Righteous: Stories of Heroism, Humanity and Hope (Gefen Publishing).


Tags American Jewry racism Martin Luther King Jr
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Negev crisis: Seeing the forest for the trees - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by