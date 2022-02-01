The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lapid to Jewish organizations: Don’t let ‘extremist minority’ settler violence tarnish Israel

The foreign minister ended the letter by thanking the organizations for supporting Israel and inviting them back to Jerusalem.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 12:31
FROM HIS first day on the job, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sought to make a clean break with past policy. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
FROM HIS first day on the job, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid sought to make a clean break with past policy.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel is cracking down on violence against Palestinians, but the incidents should not be used to color the entire State of Israel, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in a letter to Jewish organizations complaining about the events.

“I have spoken out against extremist violence and will continue to do so,” Lapid wrote on Sunday. “It is anathema to our values, beliefs and way of life.”

Lapid also said that while Israel is “clear and unequivocal” in condemning the violence, “we should not allow them to be abused to tarnish the entire State of Israel or to be manipulated by those who seek to delegitimize the State of Israel.”

The foreign minister pointed out that the perpetrators of the recent attacks on Palestinians and activists supporting them are “a small extremist minority of the Jewish community in the West Bank,” and that he, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other leading figures have condemned them.

“Israel is a law-abiding democracy which is governed by the rule of law,” the letter continues. “The government is committed to cracking down on acts of violence wherever they occur and whoever is committing them.”

Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at his faction's meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at his faction's meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Defense and Public Security Ministries are working together to bring the perpetrators to justice, Lapid added. The letter was written a day before a Security Cabinet meeting on the matter, in which the IDF and Public Security Ministry argued over who has the authority to arrest Israeli attackers; the former said only the police, while the latter said both do.

The foreign minister ended the letter by thanking the organizations for supporting Israel and inviting them back to Jerusalem. 

Lapid wrote the letter in response to one from the Anti-Defamation League, Central Conference of American Rabbis, Israel Policy Forum, National Council of Jewish Women, Rabbinical Assembly, Union for Reform Judaism and United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism condemning the attacks by extremists. The letter was sent to Bennett, as well.

“We urge the entire Israeli government to unite in strong condemnation against these acts, to work decisively to hold those responsible accountable and to confront the growing threats posed by these extremists with the determination and seriousness that this grave situation requires,” the seven organizations wrote.

The violent incidents damage Israel’s “image and relations with the United States government, American people, and American Jewry,” and Israeli democracy, the letter states.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post last week, Bennett said he “totally condemn[s] all violence, certainly by Jews.”

Bennett said he convened the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the IDF chief of staff for a meeting in December and called on them to use all the tools necessary to put an end to this violence.

“In my view, this violence by Jews, which does not reflect the half-million normative Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria, is shameful, and whoever does it wants to dismantle Israeli statehood,” Bennett stated. “They are saying there is no law and order; we set the law; there is no army or police…That’s not why we established a state. We are a state of laws. I will not allow this to continue. We will act against pockets of lawlessness in the Negev, in Judea and Samaria – everywhere.”



Tags Yair Lapid violence diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
4

Meet the TikTok star making Daf Yomi relatable for millennials, Gen Z

Miriam Anzovin
5

Bereaved families fight to use deceased child's sperm to be grandparents

Irit Gunders with Nitza Shmueli meet with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by