The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Former 'Stop & Shop' Chairman Avram Goldberg dies at 92

Avram Golberg, who ran the regional Stop and Shop supermarket chain with his wife from 1985 to 1989, passed away on Sunday ate age 92.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 02:37
Avram Goldberg and his wife Carol Goldberg led the regional supermarket chain Stop & Shop for years. (photo credit: DEB GOLBERG/FACEBOOK)
Avram Goldberg and his wife Carol Goldberg led the regional supermarket chain Stop & Shop for years.
(photo credit: DEB GOLBERG/FACEBOOK)

 Avram Goldberg, who alongside his wife led the regional supermarket chain Stop & Shop for years before being forced out during a hostile takeover in 1989, died Sunday at 92.

Goldberg married into the Rabb family that had founded the chain, but his start there was unglamorous: He was a part-time worker while studying at Harvard University and Harvard Law School. He rose through the ranks, eventually becoming president and later chairman.

Goldberg was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1930. He began working at Stop & Shop while a student at the age of 18 and, two years later in 1950, marred Carol Rabb. Her father, Sidney Rabb, ran the company from the 1930s until his death in 1985. The Rabb family had started the chain, then called Economy Grocery Stores Company, in 1914; today the company operates stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

After graduating from Harvard Law School, Goldberg practiced law for several years before returning to work at the company full-time in 1958. Carol Goldberg, who studied at Tufts University and Harvard Business School, also came to work at the company in the same year.

Stop & Shop grocery store. (credit: By Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Stop & Shop grocery store. (credit: By Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The couple proceeded to move up the ranks of the company, aided by family connections. But they were also considered to be good at their jobs and to work well together. When Avram Goldberg became president of the company in 1971, his father-in-law Sidney Rabb told The New York Times, “If I had a son, Av’s what I would like to have.”

However, in that same New York Times interview in 1971, Rabb forcefully denied rumors that the couple would end up running the company together.

“Never!” her father declared. “Avram won’t wind up as chairman with Carol as president. The pros have got to have a chance in this company. We have 20,000 employees.”

Yet that was exactly what would happen. After Rabb died in 1985, Goldberg became chairman and Carol president.

Goldberg seemed to revel in his wife’s achievements and professional success, which was unusual for women at the time.

“It has been exciting to be married to someone who is way ahead of her time in the emergence of women as equal partners in our society, and to be part of the process,” he wrote in 1986 for the 35th-anniversary report of his Harvard College class, according to The Boston Globe.

Family control of the company after Rabb’s passing would be short-lived, however. In 1989, the Goldbergs were forced out of the company in the midst of a hostile takeover by outside investors. After resigning from Stop & Shop, the Goldbergs founded an investment and consulting firm called the AVCAR group.

Goldberg was involved in a number of Jewish organizations in Boston, including the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, which awarded him its Young Leadership Award in 1965. Despite losing money invested with Bernie Madoff in 2008, the Goldbergs continued to be major donors to various charities in the Boston area. In 2020, a family foundation set up by the Goldbergs donated $685,000 to CJP. Goldberg was also a support of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Goldberg is survived by his wife as well as two children. One daughter, Deborah Goldberg, is the state treasurer of Massachusetts.



Tags American Jewry diaspora jews diaspora obituary Massachusetts supermarket Jewish Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by