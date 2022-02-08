The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

After Colleyville, House committee holds a hearing on nonprofit security grants

Since the Colleyville attack, numerous Jewish organizations urged Congress to double the Nonprofit Security Grants Program budget.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 21:27
Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)
Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

WASHINGTON - The House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Emergency Preparedness and Communication met on Tuesday to discuss the nonprofit security grant program and protecting houses of worship. The hearing comes at the heel of last month’s antisemitic attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

Since the attack, numerous Jewish organizations urged Congress to double the Nonprofit Security Grants Program budget. The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits at risk to apply for grants of up to $100,000 each. The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, stronger doors, and personnel hiring. The project’s current budget is $180 million annually, and Jewish organizations have been lobbying Congress to increase it to $360m.

The hearing featured community leaders such as Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, and Yosef Konikov, Chabad of South Orlando Rabbi.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was one of four people taken hostage at the congregation last month, was the first witness at Tuesday's hearing.  

“I am devastated about what brings me before you today,” he said. “It’s horrific that my congregants and I were held hostage in our sacred home. It feels so wrong to have those words come out of my mouth. We spent over ten hours with a terrorist pointing a gun at us in our sanctuary. We were concerned for ourselves and for one another. We were terrified.” 

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the man at the center of the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue hostage crisis that occurred January 15, 2022 (credit: screenshot) Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the man at the center of the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue hostage crisis that occurred January 15, 2022 (credit: screenshot)

He noted that as the Colleyville attack and other antisemitic attacks have shown, tragedy and trauma can happen. “We can’t ignore that reality,” he said. “We have to confront it.”

“That means we all have to be prepared,” said Cytron-Walker. “Preparation does not mean we expect calamity or live in fear of disaster. Preparation means that we will have the resources and policies and training to reduce the chances of a tragic event and increase the chances of surviving the worst.”

“This is why my emotions are mixed this morning,” he continued. “I am truly horrified that in our society today religious leaders must devote themselves to security training. How to “harden” our facilities is both a necessary conversation and anathema to religious ideals of hospitality and loving the stranger. And yet I am also grateful. I am grateful to be here. To be honest, I’m grateful to be anywhere.”

Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, said that the significance of the armed standoff at Congregation Beth Israel reverberated throughout every Jewish community across the country.  “While attacks on faith institutions are not only the experience of the Jewish community, it is nevertheless the case that, since the attacks on the Tree of Life synagogue building in September 2018, we have experienced the most intense period of violent attacks on Jews in the history of this country – from Pittsburgh to Poway to Monsey to Jersey City to Denver to Boston to Brooklyn and now to Colleyville,” Fingerhut said. “This is a crisis moment for our community.” 

"We must fight antisemitism in all its forms, wherever it appears,” Fingerut continued. “But we must also urgently build the security infrastructure that will prevent those who plan violent attacks from succeeding.”

Michael Masters, CEO of the Secure Community Network (SCN) said that while the US remains one of the safest places in the world for the Jewish community, “we must make no mistake: America’s Jewish community is under attack.”

The NSGP grants that you vote to fund provide bulletproof doors, shatterproof glass, secure entry systems, panic buttons, and so much more,” he added. “All of this means that more Americans – of all faiths – can worship and gather in peace,” said Masters. “We need to expand these efforts and opportunities.”



Tags security antisemitism House of Representatives Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
4

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
5

Putin, Johnson speak after UK intercepts four Russian bombers

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by