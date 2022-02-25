The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BBYO holds largest Jewish gathering since the pandemic began

A release from the organizations said the event at the Baltimore Convention Center running Feb. 17-21 focused on Jewish philanthropy and Jewish education.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 03:11
A panel at the BBYO convention in Baltimore included, from left, Eve Barlow, a freelance music journalist; Zach Banner of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Josh Kraft, the resident of Kraft Family Philanthropies and Jadyn Davidson (R), the regional president from BBYO Keystone Mountain Region, Feb. 18, 2022 (photo credit: JASON DIXSON)
A panel at the BBYO convention in Baltimore included, from left, Eve Barlow, a freelance music journalist; Zach Banner of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Josh Kraft, the resident of Kraft Family Philanthropies and Jadyn Davidson (R), the regional president from BBYO Keystone Mountain Region, Feb. 18, 2022
(photo credit: JASON DIXSON)

More than 3,000 teenagers from 40 countries attended a BBYO convention in what is believed to be the largest Jewish gathering since the beginning of the pandemic.

Speakers included Mike Posner, a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter; Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of New York’s Central Synagogue, who fielded calls from the hostage-taker in last month’s assault on a Texas synagogue; A. J. Dillon, the Green Bay Packers running back, and Zach Banner, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle; Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner who is running for governor; and Jurney Smollett, an Emmy-nominated actress.

Strict COVID protections, including proof of vaccination, testing and masking, were in place throughout.

Teenage girls smile while attending the BBYO international convention in Dallas. (credit: JASON DIXSON)Teenage girls smile while attending the BBYO international convention in Dallas. (credit: JASON DIXSON)

BBYO, the former B’nai Birith Youth Organization, describes itself as “the leading pluralistic Jewish teen movement.”



