COVID-19 in Israel: 10,354 new cases, 832 in serious condition

A total of 10,354 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Saturday, bringing the number of currently active cases to 138,824, according to a Sunday morning Health Ministry update.

The number of serious cases stands at 832, as of Monday morning, including 265 intubated patients.

50,244 PCR and antigen tests were taken throughout the day, with a positive return rate of 20.61%.

Some 9,841 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Some 710,185 Israelis have received four vaccines to counter the virus. 4,459,716 have received three vaccines, 6,117,061 have received two and 6,697,554 have received one.