The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

All 25 Jewish House Democrats blast Amnesty head’s comments on Israel

Paul O’Brien defended Amnesty’s recent report designating Israel as an “apartheid” state.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 04:47
House impeachment manager and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sits in his seat reading a pocket copy of the US Constitution as he waits for the start of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capito (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/POOL)
House impeachment manager and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sits in his seat reading a pocket copy of the US Constitution as he waits for the start of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capito
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/POOL)

All 25 Jewish Democrats in the House, a fractious caucus that rarely unanimously agrees on issues of Jewish interest, signed onto a statement slamming recent comments by Amnesty International’s US director, who said he believes polls showing overwhelming US Jewish support for Israel are inaccurate.

“As Jewish Members of the House of Representatives, we represent diverse views on a number of issues relating to Israel. However, we are in full agreement that Mr. [Paul] O’Brien’s patronizing attempt to speak on behalf of the American Jewish community is alarming and deeply offensive,” the statement released on Monday reads.

Last week, in an address first reported by Jewish Insider, Paul O’Brien defended Amnesty’s recent report designating Israel as an “apartheid” state. Someone at the event, at the Women’s National Democratic Club in Washington DC, asked him about a 2020 Ruderman Family Foundation poll that showed eight in 10 American Jews identify as “pro-Israel.” The poll is commensurate with findings of multiple polls over the years.

“I believe my gut tells me that what Jewish people in this country want is to know that there’s a sanctuary that is a safe and sustainable place that the Jews, the Jewish people can call home,” he said, a status short of a Jewish state, which O’Brien had said in the same address Amnesty rejected. 

“We are opposed to the idea — and this, I think, is an existential part of the debate — that Israel should be preserved as a state for the Jewish people,” O’Brien had said earlier in his comments.

The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO) The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

O’Brien tweeted Friday that his remarks were removed from context, although he did not dispute the contents of the quote. “I did not and Amnesty takes no position on the legitimacy of any state,” he said.

Such unanimity is rare among Jewish Democrats, especially on issues of Jewish import. For example, Reps. Elaine Luria of Virginia and Dean Phillips of Minnesota have condemned comments by fellow caucus member, Ilhan Omar, as antisemitic, while Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois has joined with Omar to combat antisemitism. Luria and Rep. Josh Gottheimer last week spearheaded a letter saying they would likely oppose any bid by the Biden administration to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, while Reps. John Yarmuth of Kentucky and Alan Lowenthal of California have decried former president Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal as catastrophic.

Jewish staffers on Capitol Hill who watched as the Amnesty statement accrued the names of every Jewish member told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency said they were amazed to see the members overcome differences large and small.

The only Jewish members of the House missing from the statement were its two Republicans, David Kustoff of Tennessee and Lee Zeldin of New York. Spokesmen for each said they were not approached to sign onto it.

A staffer involved in shaping the statement, requesting anonymity to speak freely, said the feeling was that each side should take care of offenses on its own side, and statements by a liberal group like Amnesty International would be on the Democratic side of the ledger.

The staffer said Republicans should work to isolate and condemn those in their party who make statements offensive to Jews, singling out Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona. Republicans have condemned remarks by Gosar and Greene and others but have resisted imposing penalties on them.

“We’re trying to set an example for our Jewish Republican colleagues,” the staffer said.



Tags jewish congress amnesty international Democrats House of Representatives jewish state
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by