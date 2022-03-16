The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

28 major US Jewish groups call on Biden to accept Ukraine refugees

Millions of Ukrainians have fled in the wake of the violence that began on February 24.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 04:20
Israelis protest in support of Ukrainian refugees in Israel, March 12, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis protest in support of Ukrainian refugees in Israel, March 12, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

An array of 28 major US Jewish groups spanning the religious and political spectrums urged the Biden administration to expedite the acceptance of refugees fleeing Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The letter sent Friday, spearheaded by the Jewish community’s foreign policy umbrella, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, recommends starting with expediting family reunification refugee requests, a move the Biden administration is already considering.

Refugee acceptance into the United States is an onerous process, and can take years as refugee applicants remain in transition in host countries willing to house them temporarily, but not permanently. The letter notes a precedent in the late 1990s, when President Bill Clinton’s administration removed bureaucratic obstacles to allow in 20,000 Kosovar refugees from the Yugoslavian war on its territory.

“We urge you to follow the precedent set by the Clinton administration and welcome, at a minimum, those refugees with close family ties in the United States,” said the letter. “And we urge you to do so without delay.”

Of the 50 or so members of the Conference, 27 groups signed, including HIAS, the lead Jewish immigration advocacy group; representatives of the Conservative, Reform and Orthodox streams of Judaism; the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee civil rights watchdogs; and groups that skew both right and left on foreign and domestic policy.

US President Biden speaks about situation in Russia and Ukraine, in Washington (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President Biden speaks about situation in Russia and Ukraine, in Washington (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Millions of Ukrainians have fled in the wake of the violence that began on February 24. Israel has already taken in at least hundreds of Ukrainian Jews and plans to take in tens of thousands more, in addition to tens of thousands of Ukrainians not eligible for Israeli citizenship.



Tags ukraine refugees Joe Biden diaspora jews Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by