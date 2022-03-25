The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Holocaust memorial unveiled at New York State Capitol

The Simon Wiesenthal Center's "Courage to Remember" exhibition intends to remind viewers of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: MARCH 25, 2022 01:02

Updated: MARCH 25, 2022 01:13
L-R: Sen. John Brooks, Sen. Phil Boyle, Sen. John Liu, Assemblymember Gina Sillitti, Sen. Rachel May, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Sen. Anna M. Kaplan, Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, Michael Cohen, Sen. Jim Gaughran, Sen. George Borrello, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Sen. Sue Serino, Sen. Roxanne Persaud (photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
L-R: Sen. John Brooks, Sen. Phil Boyle, Sen. John Liu, Assemblymember Gina Sillitti, Sen. Rachel May, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Sen. Anna M. Kaplan, Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, Michael Cohen, Sen. Jim Gaughran, Sen. George Borrello, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Sen. Sue Serino, Sen. Roxanne Persaud
(photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)

A new exhibit on the Holocaust debuted Tuesday at the New York State Capitol. The display, on view through Friday, intends to remind viewers of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The “Courage to Remember” exhibition, organized by Jewish human rights organization The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), features 40 panels showcasing nearly 200 original photographs and facts detailing the Holocaust.  Democratic State Senator Anna Kaplan coordinated the exhibition’s arrival in New York's capital Albany.

"The lessons of the Holocaust are more important today than ever before, as we all watch in horror as a peaceful European nation is invaded under false pretenses, and cynically using Holocaust misinformation as an excuse to do so," Kaplan said. "It's critical that we know our history, that we learn from it, and that we ensure that 'never again' isn't just a saying, but something we work to deliver. That's why I asked the Simon Wiesenthal Center to bring the ‘Courage to Remember’ exhibition to Albany so that everyone here can take it in and learn about this vital history and so that we can continue to have this important dialogue around the issue of Holocaust education and how we're failing to properly teach this history here in New York."

Russia’s invasion has unleashed significant devastation worldwide, but for Holocaust survivors, especially those from Ukraine, the crisis has cost many lives and sent a unique shock with heightened anxiety and grief reported as many Holocaust survivors feel as if they are being traumatized again by the invasion.

RABBI ABRAHAM COOPER, pictured in his office at the Simon Wiesenthal Center. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS) RABBI ABRAHAM COOPER, pictured in his office at the Simon Wiesenthal Center. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, SWC associate dean and director of global social action, told reporters at the exhibit's opening that the center endorses the efforts by Senator Kaplan to deepen and expand Holocaust education in New York State. Kaplan has been fighting to pass S.121a/A.472a, which would provide oversight of how the history of the Holocaust is being taught in schools around the State of New York.

"Too many adults don’t know how to impart the core lessons of the Holocaust," Cooper said. "Our kids are bombarded on TikTok, in online games with pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic messaging. We are all subject to Holocaust denial from the Iranian regime, Holocaust distortion from Putin’s propaganda machine and the co-opting of Holocaust imagery by some anti-vaxxers. We are here today as the world watches evil unleashed against innocent children, their parents, and we see cities reduced to rubble. In order to persevere today and plan for the future we need the courage to remember our history, and that’s what this exhibition is all about, and it’s why we must do a better job of teaching this history to our next generation.”



Tags Holocaust new york simon wiesenthal center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by