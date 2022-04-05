The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Diaspora Week events continue

A number of unique activities around the country have been taking place for Diaspora Week, organized by AMI, the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis' Connection to World Jewry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 15:55
Bnei Menashe Jews are seen ahead of their aliyah. (photo credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)
Bnei Menashe Jews are seen ahead of their aliyah.
(photo credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

"The new reality of the world today reminds us more than ever of the importance of the close connection between us Israelis and the Jews of the Diaspora,"  said the head of AMI, Roi Meckler. "The goal of those who live in the Jewish homeland is to be the heart of the Jewish social network and strengthen it. Diaspora Week spreads the knowledge and tools to learn and build relationships. Everyone is invited to our multiple activities, because connection is power."

Stories from returning shlichim at bars around the country, activities on various campuses, a journey on the Israel Trail and many more activities are ongoing through Thursday.

 

List of events

 

Event name: "The people at the bar"

Date and hours: Evenings

JEWISH AGENCY emissaries Aviad Sela (far right) and Hagai Dagan (holding the baby) pose for a photograph after a meeting of shlichim in Cape Town last year (credit: JAFI)JEWISH AGENCY emissaries Aviad Sela (far right) and Hagai Dagan (holding the baby) pose for a photograph after a meeting of shlichim in Cape Town last year (credit: JAFI)

As part of the "People on the Bar" events, dozens of current and former emissaries (shlichim) of the Jewish Agency tell about their experiences. Conversations are held in the bars about the open-ended questions that concern young Jews in the Diaspora and how a fruitful relationship can exist with the young people in Israel.

 

Location: 25 events will be held in various locations around the country, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat.

Cost: Participation is free of charge.

 

Event name: Diaspora Culture Festival

Date and hours: Through Thursday with regular activities from 10:00 to 17:00 and performances in the evening.

 

The festival features a new exhibition on "Bnei Menashe Community: All of the Diaspora is part of the story," a Jewish fashion show in the Diaspora, a video showing previously unseen original photos of Leonard Cohen from his visits to Israel, an "American Night" evening with Guri Alfi on the "The New Jew" program in collaboration with the Ruderman Foundation, a live musical performance of cover versions of songs of Amy Winehouse and Leonard Cohen and more.

Location: "Anu" - The Jewish People's Museum at Tel Aviv University, 15 Klausner Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo.

Cost: All activities and entry to the museum at no additional cost throughout the week and are conditional on pre-registration on the museum's website: https://www.anumuseum.org.il/he.

 

Event name: 'Diaspora Journey'

Date and Hours: Daytime hours through Thursday.

 

One-day trip of couples consisting of natives of the country and natives of the Diaspora, with the participation of one thousand Israeli youth and young people from the Diaspora who are in Israel in various programs together to experience, meet and dream of a common future. Excursions will be held in cooperation with the Masa program, the joint council of the pre-military preparatory schools, the youth movements and the World Zionist Organization.

Location: Routes and points of interest throughout Israel.

Cost: Participation is free of charge.

 

Event Name: Student and Diaspora Fairs

Date and hours: Thursday, April 7, from 12-16: 00 at Ben Gurion University.

 

The Hillel Israel organization will set up stands for social involvement on campuses, a game area on the subject of Jewish communities around the world, and will operate a section including meeting with returning emissaries, a discussion on missions and Jewish communities.

 

Location: Campuses at Sapir College and Ben Gurion University.

Cost: Participation is free of charge.



Tags aliyah Jewish Agency diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by