The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ukrainian refugees to attend free Passover Seder in Poland

The seder is being hosted alongside the UJA Federation of New York, the JCC of Krakow and the Polish cultural group Folkowisko Association.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 00:54
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion on March 15 at the main station in Krakow, Poland, being guided by volunteers to reach a train to Berlin. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion on March 15 at the main station in Krakow, Poland, being guided by volunteers to reach a train to Berlin.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Refugees fleeing Ukraine from the Russian invasion will attend a Passover seder dinner in Przemyśl, Poland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time with the involvement of around 200 people, the organization NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief announced on Friday.

The seder, which was organized by NATAN for free, is taking place in the Polish city Przemyśl. The official name of the event is referred to as “Passover in Przemsyl.”

Aid workers of refugees in the area are also planning to attend the event, some of whom were also originally stationed there by NATAN on the border between Poland and Ukraine in order to aid refugees since the invasion began. Workers there include doctors and social workers.

“On Passover, we remember the exodus from Egypt and we pray for all of you who have left Ukraine and for those who stayed behind,” said NATAN Chair Daniel Kahn. “The refugees may not be able to celebrate their holidays with loved ones at home, but they can join us in experiencing Passover and its stories of freedom from oppression. This year we celebrate together, here in Poland.”

Other attendees include 20 Reform rabbis, as well as participants from other faiths.

REFUGEES ARRIVE at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched its massive military operation against Ukraine in late February. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS) REFUGEES ARRIVE at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched its massive military operation against Ukraine in late February. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

The seder is being hosted alongside the UJA Federation of New York, the JCC of Krakow and the Polish cultural group Folkowisko Association.



Tags Passover poland Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by