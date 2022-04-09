Ukrainian refugees to attend free Passover Seder in Poland

Refugees fleeing Ukraine from the Russian invasion will attend a Passover seder dinner in Przemyśl, Poland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time with the involvement of around 200 people, the organization NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief announced on Friday.

The seder, which was organized by NATAN for free, is taking place in the Polish city Przemyśl. The official name of the event is referred to as “Passover in Przemsyl.”

Aid workers of refugees in the area are also planning to attend the event, some of whom were also originally stationed there by NATAN on the border between Poland and Ukraine in order to aid refugees since the invasion began. Workers there include doctors and social workers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“On Passover, we remember the exodus from Egypt and we pray for all of you who have left Ukraine and for those who stayed behind,” said NATAN Chair Daniel Kahn. “The refugees may not be able to celebrate their holidays with loved ones at home, but they can join us in experiencing Passover and its stories of freedom from oppression. This year we celebrate together, here in Poland.”

Other attendees include 20 Reform rabbis, as well as participants from other faiths.

REFUGEES ARRIVE at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched its massive military operation against Ukraine in late February. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

The seder is being hosted alongside the UJA Federation of New York, the JCC of Krakow and the Polish cultural group Folkowisko Association.