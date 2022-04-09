The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The Israeli ‘balaboosta’ in New York

Admony was born in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood near Tel Aviv, to a long lineage of balaboostas, a family that became religious when she was around eight.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 17:55
EINAT ADMONY: I started out as a fine-dining chef. Opening street food falafel was shocking for me. (photo credit: EINAT ADMONY)
EINAT ADMONY: I started out as a fine-dining chef. Opening street food falafel was shocking for me.
(photo credit: EINAT ADMONY)

NEW YORK – Einat Admony’s innovative approach to modern Israeli dining makes her a “balaboosta,” which is why she named her Manhattan restaurant after the Yiddish expression meaning “perfect housewife.” 

“In the 21st century, a balaboosta is a little bit different,” Admony, 50, explained. “She’s someone who is on top of things. The name Balaboosta is my baby. It’s everything: my restaurant, my book, my future show.” 

Admony was born in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood near Tel Aviv, to a long lineage of balaboostas, a family that became religious when she was around eight. She recalled starting cooking at a young age, helping her Persian mother from Iran prepare Shabbat dinner, which consisted of a blend of Yemenite (her father was born in Yemen), Persian, Moroccan and even Eastern European dishes. 

“Pretty much everywhere I went, I ended up being the one cooking, whether it was professionally or not,” Admony told The Jerusalem Post. “As a child, and then during my two years in the Israeli army, where I started out as an air force driver and then became a cook, and then during my time traveling in Europe.” 

At 24, Admony briefly took a course at the Tadmor Hotelier School in Tel Aviv, after which she worked at several restaurants, including chef Haim Cohen’s Keren. After a short, failed marriage, she returned to New York with $200 in her pocket, set on making a fresh start. Shortly after her arrival she met the man whom she would eventually marry, Stefan Nafziger, who was working at the famed French restaurant Balthazar. 

Einat Admony, the Israeli ‘balaboosta’ in New York. (credit: EINAT ADMONY) Einat Admony, the Israeli ‘balaboosta’ in New York. (credit: EINAT ADMONY)

Although Admony has cooked all over the world, New York has served as the base for much of her career. She first opened the falafel joint Taïm, which means “tasty” in Hebrew, with Nafziger, her husband and business partner, in Manhattan’s West Village in 2005. “That was a difficult year, but everything since has been exciting and surprising. The amount of press we got that year was unreal. For the square footage, I think it’s the most press any restaurant in New York has ever gotten,” Admony said. 

In 2010, Admony returned to her fine-dining roots by opening the Middle Eastern restaurant Balaboosta. “During the Balaboosta launch, The New York Times wrote a piece saying, ‘Let’s see if the queen of falafel can actually cook,’ Admony recalled. “And I can.”

“Friends encouraged me to open more branches of Taïm instead of a new restaurant,” Admony continued. “But I really needed to cook. I started out as a fine-dining chef. Opening street food falafel was shocking for me.” 

Alongside the success that came in those early years, Admony also recalled facing antisemitism. “I got swastika graffiti right after [president Donald] Trump was elected in 2016,” she said. “Early in 2017, someone carved a swastika on my wooden table in the West Village. Over the years, there’s been a lot. I used to react when I was stupid, but it’s not going to get me anywhere. Now I don’t get into it, I just answer with love. I also am careful to always give the right name to everything I cook. If something is Arab I don’t pretend it’s Israeli. But I mean, both of my parents are Mizrahi Arab.” 

In 2018, she opened Kish-Kash, New York’s first Moroccan couscous bar, named after a sieve, one of the kitchen utensils used to hand-roll couscous, Admony’s favorite dish to cook. 

Taïm has grown to eight locations, including one in Washington. The chain was aided in 2018 by financial investment and new management from former Chipotle executives, who decided that falafel is a healthier choice than Mexican fast food. 

During the pandemic, Admony “decided to move on” from Taïm. She remains an investor and partial owner but no longer runs the chain’s operations. 

She is also the author of two cookbooks: Balaboosta and Shuk. 

Along with her restaurants and books, spending time with family is a priority for Admony, something she has gotten to do more of in the past two years. When the pandemic erupted in March 2020, Admony hunkered down with her two teenage children in an upstate New York farm house she purchased in 2019. 

“There were chickens and beautiful vegetables growing. I was very fortunate that I had this space where I could explore and test recipes. And I spent a lot of time with my kids, I don’t know whether that’s a good thing or not,” Admony recalled with a laugh. “Financially, the pandemic was a disaster and super scary, but it was the first time in my life I relaxed since I was 15.” 

Now back in Manhattan, Admony has no plans to slow down for good. 

“I’m working on a million things right now,” Admony said. “I can’t even share all of the details, but Balaboosta is what I’m mainly concentrating on, it’s a great restaurant with a beautiful staff. I’m also working on a new book that is more like a memoir. I’m performing at Comedy Cellar, I have a TV show coming, I’m trying to perfect my craft.” 



Tags diaspora jews new york city bnei brak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by