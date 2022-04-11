If Marine Le Pen wins in France, French Jews mull aliyah to Israel

“If Marine Le Pen wins the presidential election we’ll need to change the text in our Passover haggadah from ‘Next year in Jerusalem’ to ‘next month in Jerusalem’,” a French Jew told his rabbi in a Parisien synagogue on Monday morning.

Le Pen, of the extreme-right National Rally (previously the National Front) Party, has qualified for the second round in the election to take place in two weeks - against the incumbent President Emmanuel Macron - with just about 4% between the two of them in the first round.

According to the French media, Le Pen supports banning ritual slaughter and restricting religious circumcision - something that will not only harm Muslims but also Jews. Both groups won’t be able to live religiously if they aren’t allowed to display their personal beliefs outwardly - something that Le Pen is interested in promoting.

“I think most of the Jewish community voted for Macron,” a rabbi of a large synagogue told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. He estimates that approximately 10% of the Jewish community has voted for the Jewish extreme-right candidate Eric Zemmour.

The rabbi explained that “they voted for Zemmour since they live in difficult suburbs of Paris with many Muslim neighbors and a high rate of antisemitism, therefore they are confused by the whole situation.”

A combination picture shows five of the twelve candidates for the 2022 French presidential election, L-R: Marine Le Pen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Valerie Pecresse and Eric Zemmour, after the official announcement in Paris, France. Picture taken in 2021 and 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STAFF) If Le Pen is elected, how will this affect the Jewish community?

“If Le Pen is the same old leader we’ve known for many years or even close to the ideology of her father who headed the party before her - this is a big problem. Le Pen and her party members have antisemitic views that can be very dangerous for Jews.”

From conversations I've been having with French Jews, it doesn't sound like the community is under pressure from this potential threat.

“There is this inner feeling that many human beings have to continue living their lives the way they have done till now. This is also what happened to Jews in the 1940’s. The Jews didn’t think they would be taken from their homes to concentration camps. I don’t think that necessarily that's what will happen if she is elected but there definitely are bad things that may occur if this happens. Chances are Macron will win but that's not certain. There must be no complacency. In our community, anyone who will speak to the president of the synagogue will hear his clear opinion: vote for Macron. I don’t tell people who to vote for, only that the extremist camps have never been good in any country.”

Do you personally know any Jews who will vote for Le Pen?

“Sure, I know some Jews who are planning to vote for Le Pen but they are not normal.

These are usually very simple people who vote for psychological and impulsive motives.”

The rabbi added that many of his congregants are worried about the fact that an extreme right candidate with the last name Le Pen may become president of the republic. “Many of my congregants are very scared of what is coming. There is a matter of xenophobia in Le Pen.”

“Le Pen is a friend of Putin, Iran and other dictatorial regimes” Dr. Dov Maimon of the Jewish Peoplehood Policy Institute (JPPI) told The Jerusalem Post. “Le Pen has no sympathy for Israel,” Maimon said and added that “she is not antisemitic herself but she is not positive towards Jews. She would not be more supportive of Israel than Macron. It's not like he was the best president for Israel but at least he was not hostile towards Israel.”

Regarding French Jewry, Maimon said that “she spoke about her agenda of banning slaughter and banning the ability to display religion in public such as wearing a kippah. She of course want to harm the Islam but it will hurt the Jews.”

Maimon added that he thinks there will be a major financial hit for Jewish schools in France if Le Pen becomes president. “Jewish schools will suffer since about 80% of their budget is funded by the federal government or local municipalities. There are certain laws that the Jews to completely abide by such as accepting any student to a school regardless of their background. Jewish schools only accept Jews, and if these laws are more strict it can cause lots of harm to Jewish education.

In France, there are no public polls showing how people voted with perspective to what religion they belong to. But results of voting in neighborhoods in Paris that have a very high percentage of Jews voted for Zemmour. One of these neighborhoods had Zemmour at almost double his final result in the federal election. In addition, nonofficial, yet very based data of the vote in Israel showed Zemmour obtaining more than 50% of the vote of French expats in Israel - not including Jerusalem.

Yet officials in Israel’s national institutions do not see any potential rise in interest in aliyah to Israel as a result of the possible political change.