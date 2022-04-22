The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Gwyneth Paltrow funds historical signboard at her Jewish ancestors’ cemetery in Poland

The informational signboard will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Jewish cemetery of Nowogród in northeastern Poland.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: APRIL 22, 2022 03:29
Gwyneth Paltrow (photo credit: REUTERS)
Gwyneth Paltrow
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Movie star Gwyneth Paltrow has funded a sign chronicling the history of the Jews in her ancestors’ hometown in Poland.

The informational signboard — as the Foundation for the Preservation of Jewish Heritage in Poland, which is leading the project, called it in a statement — will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Jewish cemetery of Nowogród in northeastern Poland.

The sign “recounts the history of the Jewish community dating back to the 15th century as well as the creation of the cemetery in the late 18th century, and the destruction of the local Jewish community and its cemetery” during and after the Holocaust.

Paltrow’s father’s family descends from Nowogród, according to research done for the 2011 episode of the celebrity genealogy TV show “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Paltrow’s great-great-grandfather Simon Paltrovich, who went by Simcha, had immigrated from Eastern Europe to the United States, she said during the show, and she discovered that Simcha’s father, Hirsch, was also a rabbi in Nowogród.

Dr. Erel Margalit with Gwyneth Paltrow (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)Dr. Erel Margalit with Gwyneth Paltrow (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Hirsch Palterovich, who was murdered in the Holocaust, was remembered by survivors from Nowogród as a courageous man who singlehandedly put out a fire that threatened to consume the entire Jewish neighborhood of the town, Paltrow learned on the show. He was also a Kabbalah expert.

”This is kind of blowing my mind. Because I study Kabbalah. I can just feel how his spirituality is coming off the page,” she said on the show.

Paltrow, who won an Oscar for best actress in 1999’s “Shakespeare in Love,” was particularly attached to her father, director and producer Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002, she said.

“My dad was the love of my life until he died. My father really instilled in me the importance of unconditional love and support, and to treat your family with love and respect because they’re your family,” she said on “Who Do You Think you Are.” “And you know, those are the ties that bind.”



Tags American Jewry Holocaust Jewish Celebrity celebrity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by