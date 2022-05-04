The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

First Druze Jewish Agency envoy to the US spoke about Israel's fallen soldiers

Kamal Mreeh - the first senior Druze envoy of the Jewish Agency - spoke about the unique relationship between the Druze and Jewish populations in Israel.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 4, 2022 13:10
First Druze Jewish Agency envoy to the US spoke about Israel's fallen soldiers. (photo credit: MARIANA EDELMAN/JFNA)
First Druze Jewish Agency envoy to the US spoke about Israel's fallen soldiers.
(photo credit: MARIANA EDELMAN/JFNA)

About 1,200 Jews from across North America gathered together to commemorate Yom Hazikaron in Cleveland, Ohio at “JPro22: Going Places Together, in partnership with Jewish Federations of North America,” a conference for Jewish communal professionals from around North America. 

Senior Shlicha to Washington DC of the Jewish Agency for Israel Gadeer Kamal Mreeh - the first senior Druze envoy of the Jewish Agency - spoke about the unique relationship between the Druze and Jewish populations in Israel and the deep commitment of her community to the defense of the country.

“I believe that today more than ever, our fallen soldiers want us to live together, not just to die together. They want us to see the beauty and to face the complexity," said Mreeh. "They want us to build a better future together and strengthen our social resilience, shared society and our Israeli identity. They want us to seek unity, close the gap, create bridges and build trust. They want us to talk with each other, not about each other.”

On Wednesday morning, a group of conference-goers will take part in a “Ratzim Lezichram” run to commemorate Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks. The run is being organized by conference participants from Israel.

Itay Margalit, Community Shaliach of the Jewish Agency for Israel at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will speak about memory and the experience of Yom Hazikaron in Israel. Participants will also have the option to read stories of Israelis who were killed during service before they begin the run.

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

“Ratzim Lezichram’ is a special way of connecting Jews outside of Israel with Israel, by giving them a glimpse into the lives of Israelis who gave their lives in defense of the Jewish homeland,” he said.

“Ratzim Lezichram” is an initiative that began five years ago in Israel. Groups of Israelis from across the country walk or run in memory of a fallen soldier and learn about his or her life. The Jewish Federation of Cleveland organized the first “Ratzim Lezichram” event outside Israel four years ago. This will be the first time that individuals from across North America will come together to participate in “Ratzim Lezichram.”

“We must never take for granted the sacrifice our brothers and sisters have made in defense of the State of Israel, and so that Jews around the world can walk with our heads held high,” said Mark Wilf, Board of Trustees Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America. “We honor the memory of fallen soldiers of the IDF and victims of terror, and are also empowered by the miracles of the Jewish State and its contributions to humanity.”



Tags Yom hazikaron Ohio Cleveland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by