The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

King of Morocco expresses condolences to family of Simon Levy

Levy served as the president of the Jewish community in Agadir and as a member of Morocco's parliament.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2022 02:59

Updated: MAY 8, 2022 03:02
King Mohammed VI of Morocco (photo credit: REUTERS)
King Mohammed VI of Morocco
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Morocco's King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the family of Simon Levy, the leader of the Jewish community in Agadir, after Levy's passing last week.

The Kingdom of Morocco stated that Mohammed VI "learnt with great sorrow of the death of the late Simon Levy, may God surround him with His holy mercy."

"On this sad occasion, His Majesty the King expresses to the members of the family of the deceased and to their relatives, to the members of the Moroccan Jewish community and to the friends and admirers of the late Levy, His deepest condolences and His sincere feelings of compassion, imploring God to grant them patience and comfort," added the kingdom in a statement.

Mohammed VI stated that he "remembers with consideration the qualities and virtues shown by the deceased, as well as his sincere patriotism, his unwavering attachment to the constant values of the Nation and its sacred values, following the example of Our faithful subjects, sons of the Jewish community, in addition to his strong determination to contribute to charitable actions."

Levy was born in Essaouira, on the Atlantic coast of Morocco, in 1939, according to an article shared on the website of the Jewish Community of Agadir. In 1992, he was elected municipal councilor of Agadir and reelected in 1997. Later in 1997, he was elected to the House of Councilors, the upper house of Morocco's parliament.

City of Agadir at night (credit: YounessFakoiallah/Wikimedia Commons)City of Agadir at night (credit: YounessFakoiallah/Wikimedia Commons)

Levy also ran an electrical equipment company that employed at last 1,000 people.

Einat Levi, part of the Israeli Mission to Morocco, reminisced in a LinkedIn post about visiting Levy at his home in Agadir, writing about the memories he and his family shared and adding that as she left the house she felt that "it was just the tip of the iceberg out of the richness of an important human story. Simon Levy is one of the leaders to whom we have a responsibility to cherish and moreover to document their story and leadership."

The Moroccan Jewish Times wrote that "Throughout his life, Simon Levy remained a symbol of solidarity, coexistence and tolerance between Jews and Muslims in the Kingdom, and insisted on living and dying on its soil, faithful to the monarchy, to the throne, to the principles and values ​​on which he raised his children, with his wife Denise."



Tags morocco diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by