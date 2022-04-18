The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mimouna: Young Moroccan Jews celebrate end of Passover in global coexistence events

Meet Global Mimouna, the initiative headed by three Moroccan Jews to tell the public what it needs to know to host the perfect Mimouna at the end of Passover.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 20:44
Yohai Cohen & Elad Levi at Global Mimouna 2021. (photo credit: YONA ABEDDOUR)
Yohai Cohen & Elad Levi at Global Mimouna 2021.
(photo credit: YONA ABEDDOUR)

A group of young Jews of Moroccan heritage are trying to bring the Mimouna holiday back to life across the globe with activities, events and publicity rounds. The Mimouna holiday is a traditional Maghrebi Jewish celebration dinner that is affiliated with Moroccan Judaism. It usually takes place where Jews of Maghrebi ("western") heritage live. It takes place annually the night the Passover holiday ends when halacha permits the return to eating hametz (leavened bread, etc.), which is forbidden throughout Passover.

The initiative is called Global Mimouna. One of its founders, Yona Abeddour, made aliyah from Morocco in 2016. He told The Jerusalem Post that “Mimouna continues to be a living story of how Jews and Muslims thrive and celebrate side by side in Morocco and other parts of North Africa. This historic legacy of friendship and cooperation lives on today and through Global Mimouna, we intend to transmit it around the world.”

Abeddour explained that the Global Mimouna is an initiative to provide a wide community with the tools and ingredients needed to organize and host Mimouna celebrations in their own homes: “Through our website, we hope that we have taken the first step in making it easy; through sharing resources, recipes, music, history, etc.” He added that the “idea is to encourage Jews and non-Jews, Moroccans and non-Moroccans, Sephardi and Ashkenazi alike to host Mimouna and open their doors and hearts to neighbors of all faiths and backgrounds.”

The project began in 2019 as a vision of three Sephardic individuals.

Its founders, Sandra Yerushalmi, Shimon G. Levy and Abeddour wanted to share meaningful stories of celebration, coexistence, and prosperity through Mimouna. They were inspired by other initiatives where stories and traditions are passed from one generation to the next. “We felt compelled that the newer generation picks up the torch of this long-standing tradition,” Abeddour said.

Mimouna table at the Arviv family in Ashkelon, Israel. (credit: YONA ABEDDOUR) Mimouna table at the Arviv family in Ashkelon, Israel. (credit: YONA ABEDDOUR)

This is the third consecutive year that the Global Mimouna project exists and since the pandemic isn’t as prominent, there will also be many in-person events.

The project is indeed global and events are expected across the globe after the last day of Passover. Selected celebrations include: A Mimouna celebration in Casablanca hosted by a Muslim student; A joint iftar and Mimouna celebration in a Moroccan synagogue in the heart of Brussels; An interfaith Mimouna event in London; A Mimouna musical encounter in Jerusalem of Shahar Avakeshcha, a group that aims to preserve the poetry of Moroccan Jewry, through learning and singing piyyutim and bakkashot (Liturgical poems); Mimouna as the festival of good neighbors is celebrated in Washington DC by Sephardic Heritage International DC; A family Mimouna celebration hosted by the Arviv family in Ashkelon that will bring together Jews, Muslims, and Christians in a family gathering. 

Do you see an increase of activities for Mimouna in recent years or actually the opposite? Here in Israel it is very popular because of the high percentage of Moroccan Jews.

Mimouna at the Arviv family in Ashkelon, Israel. (credit: YONA ABEDDOUR) Mimouna at the Arviv family in Ashkelon, Israel. (credit: YONA ABEDDOUR)

“Mimouna, the judeo-Moroccan holiday, is gaining so much ground in areas populated by Moroccan Jews and Muslims especially in European and North American cities. Mimouna continues to be celebrated in Rabat, Paris, Brussels, London, Washington DC, etc. where diplomats of both Morocco and Israel are invited to partake in this unique celebration. Two of the main reasons of this initiative is, firstly, to extend Mimouna beyond its primarily Israeli colloquial nature and secondly, to create a more indepth and attuned understanding of this celebration, what it historically meant and how much there is to learn from Mimouna especially in turbulent times,” said Abeddour. 

Mimouna has been primarily associated with Mufletot (a Maghrebi Jewish pancake), Moroccan friends, dancing and photo opportunities.

But Abeddour and his friends intend to make this holiday a bit deeper: “At times Mimouna has been used rather than showing the beautiful diverse nature of our community and country, to amplify a tear in society rather than a unifying mechanism. We intend to bring it back to its core and empower people around the world to put their respective twist to this age-old custom.”



Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

