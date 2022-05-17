The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Hasidic family returns lost wallet containing $1,400 to Bronx man

In a weekend marred by an act of hate-filled violence, a Jewish family from Brooklyn did their part to heal the world. 

By JACOB HENRY/JTA
Published: MAY 17, 2022 02:18
Chris Collins lost his wallet, but Assemblymember Simcha Eichensatein helped link him up with a Hasidic family who found it last Thursday. (photo credit: JTA)
Chris Collins lost his wallet, but Assemblymember Simcha Eichensatein helped link him up with a Hasidic family who found it last Thursday.
(photo credit: JTA)

In a weekend marred by an act of hate-filled violence, a Jewish family from Brooklyn did their part to heal the world. 

On Thursday, the Hasidic couple from Brooklyn were on an outing on Governors Island with their children when they found a wallet full of $1,400 in cash. 

They contacted State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, who was able to track down the owner of the wallet, a man named Christopher Collins from the Bronx.

In a video shared with the New York Jewish Week, Eichenstein is seen holding a meeting between Collins and the Hasidic man who found the wallet. 

Collins said in the video that he is thankful and “appreciates the gesture so much.” 

Money [illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)Money [illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)

“I’m thankful to find out that there are people out there that care enough to give me back my wallet with all my things in it,” Collins said.

Eichenstein told the New York Jewish that after a series of reports of antisemitism, this is “a very nice moment.”

“These are two individuals that might have very little in common other than that they are both New Yorkers,” Eichenstein said. “We look out for each other.”

Eichenstein also noted that Collins is Black, which he brought up in referring to Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo when an 18-year-old white supremacist shot up a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and injuring three

“We know what happened in Buffalo is a horrible, racially motivated crime,” Eichenstein said. “We have to be there for each other. If only one person out there walks away from this moment seeing how these two communities treat each other, then it was worth it.” 

Eichenstein said he wanted to bring attention to this story because some people view Hasidic Jews as “different because of the way we dress.” 

“These are two individuals that have never met before and probably will never meet again.” Eichenstein said. “When we get past all that, we start to realize that is how we’re supposed to treat each other.” 

Both Collins and the Hasidic family declined to be interviewed for the article. 

Eichenstein also attended the Flatbush Council of Jewish Organizations breakfast on Sunday morning, where Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-South Bronx) spoke about the relationship between Black and Jewish Americans. 

“Fighting racism should never be the sole responsibility of the black community, just like fighting antisemitism should never be the sole responsibility of the Jewish community,” Torres said.



Tags new york Money Hasidic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
4

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by