ADL offers $5K reward following antisemitic assaults in Brooklyn

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2022 00:46
New York City police officers block hassidic men from entering a synagogue, closed due to COVID-19, in Brooklyn, in March 2020. (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
New York City police officers block hassidic men from entering a synagogue, closed due to COVID-19, in Brooklyn, in March 2020.
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

Following apparent antisemitic assaults of Jewish men in Brooklyn, NY, ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) announced that it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that would help lead to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.

The first assault occurred when an individual approached an Orthodox Jew on the street and punched him in the head while allegedly stating that “the Nazis should have killed you Jews”  in Crown Heights on May 6, according to NYPD reports.

On May 7 in Williamsburg a second incident occurred, while a father was walking his children to services he was approached from behind by a suspect who hit him in the back of the head, with a blow so hard it threw off his hat (shtreimel).

“We are outraged to learn of multiple assaults of visibly Orthodox Jews,” said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director. “It is terrorizing communities, and all must speak out. Nobody should be afraid to display their religion in public. Both attacks took place in broad daylight, and we hope that witnesses will come forward with information."

"To encourage this, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible,” Richman stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.



Tags new york Brooklyn jews antisemitism
