Volodymyr Zelensky, Mila Kunis, Zoë Kravitz among Jews on Time 100 list

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several Jewish entertainers made the list, which was released on Monday.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: MAY 24, 2022 04:34
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s Jewish president who has been leading his country during the Russian invasion that began in late February, has been named to Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people. Zelensky was listed in the “leaders” category, and his entry was written by US President Joe Biden.

Several Jewish entertainers also made the list released on Monday, including another with Ukrainian heritage: actress Mila Kunis, who immigrated from Chernivtsi to the United States at age 7 and launched a campaign that has raised over $36 million for Ukrainian refugee aid efforts. Other actors like Andrew Garfield, Sarah Jessica Parker and Zoë Kravitz were included, as well as Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who was just announced to be leaving after seven years on the show.

Zoe Kravitz 390 (credit: REUTERS)Zoe Kravitz 390 (credit: REUTERS)

Taika Waititi, the Māori-Jewish director from New Zealand of JoJo Rabbit fame, had his entry written up by Jewish actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. In JoJo Rabbit, a Hitler Youth member finds out his mother (played by Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.

Andy Jassy, who became CEO of Amazon last year, was named in the “titans” category.

Other Jews who made it on the list include photographer and opioid crisis activist Nan Goldin, who led protests against museums’ ties to the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma, and David Zaslav, CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery.



