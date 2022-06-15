The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israel cancels Poland youth trips, Lapid cites manipulations

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid: “They won’t tell us what to teach Israeli children.”

By ZVIKA KLEIN, LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 15:32

Updated: JUNE 15, 2022 15:53
A HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR holds a Torah as he arrives at the entrance to Auschwitz for the annual March of the Living marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in May. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
A HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR holds a Torah as he arrives at the entrance to Auschwitz for the annual March of the Living marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in May.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

Israel decided to ban Israeli youth trips to Poland, claiming that Poles have attempted to manipulate the educative content presented to youth delegations coming on their school trip to Poland.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that “they (the Poles) can’t tell us what to teach Israeli children” at a briefing with journalists about the decision on Wednesday. 

"The relations between Israel and Poland were harmed because of Polish laws about the Holocaust," Lapid said. "The first [law] is from 2018 that prohibits discussing what Poles did in the Holocaust – not all of them – and the second is against restitution."

Lapid continued by saying that "The Poles wanted to mess with the content of the trips and what can or can’t be said to Israeli children visiting." 

He stated that Israel "will not allow this. It won’t happen. They can’t tell us what to teach Israeli children. That endangered the trips this summer." 

Polish President Andrzej Duda in march of the living (credit: COURTESY JOSH ARONSON) Polish President Andrzej Duda in march of the living (credit: COURTESY JOSH ARONSON)

"They can’t tell us what to teach Israeli children. That endangered the trips this summer."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

Lapid added that even though the "education minister made the decision," it has "diplomatic ramifications."

Not all bad

Nevertheless, Lapid stated that the relations between Israel and Poland "improved" because "we cooperated on the Ukraine border, getting Jews out."

The Education Ministry announced the cancellation of youth delegations to Poland on Tuesday in an official letter sent to high school principals. 

The ministry explained that disputes had been discovered that prevented the delegations from properly and securely informing students while on the trip. 

As a result, the ministry banned educational institutions from holding delegations this coming summer. It explained that the decision was made due to disagreements regarding the security of the delegations.

"The Education Ministry has worked hard to organize the departure of youth delegations to Poland, and in light of this, tenders have been published that regulate this activity," the letter explained.

It was further stated that "there are issues that have not yet been resolved. These are issues that do not depend on the ministry."



Tags Holocaust Yair Lapid poland school holocaust denial education ministry Andrzej Duda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by