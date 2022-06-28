The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Sexuality, nudity and Judaism: Vienna’s Jewish museum launches a daring new exhibit

The exhibit is bound to create controversy: One of the photos, taken by photographer Benyamin Reich, shows two young religious Jewish men, naked, covered only in a tallit (prayer shawl).

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 16:07
One of the photos, taken by photographer Benyamin Reich, shows two young religious Jewish men, naked, covered only in a tallit (prayer shawl) in order to display homosexuality. (photo credit: BENYAMIN REICH)
One of the photos, taken by photographer Benyamin Reich, shows two young religious Jewish men, naked, covered only in a tallit (prayer shawl) in order to display homosexuality.
(photo credit: BENYAMIN REICH)

The Jewish Museum Vienna has launched a new and daring exhibit focusing on love and sexuality in Judaism. The exhibition, “Love Me Kosher. Love and Sexuality in Judaism,” is on display at the Austrian museum. Visitors can learn about how love and sexuality are regarded in the Torah and the Talmud and about Jewish wedding rituals. A few other topics of the exhibit are Vienna as the center of sexology in the 1900s, as well as Dr. Ruth Westheimer and the current discussions in modern Judaism on partnership and LGBTQ+ issues.

“Heavenly Sex, Love and sexuality are vital elements in Judaism,” the exhibit's website states.

The exhibit is bound to create controversy: One of the photos, taken by photographer Benyamin Reich, shows two young religious Jewish men, naked, covered only in a tallit (prayer shawl) in order to display homosexuality; the same photographer also took a picture of a naked woman covered in a tallit.

“Queer members of the orthodox Jewish community in Vienna see themselves confronted with a widespread rejection of homosexuality.”

Jewish Museum Vienna curators

The idea for the creative and non-conformal exhibition came to the museum’s director and curator Danielle Spera. “It was important to us to show that Judaism is generally very positive about sex, considering it as a divine gift and a sacred obligation,” she told The Jerusalem Post.

Abby Stein, 2017 (credit: BENYAMIN REICH) Abby Stein, 2017 (credit: BENYAMIN REICH)

Licentious controversy 

Asked if they might have been afraid of the controversy that the exhibit may cause, such as nudity, Daniela Pscheiden, one of the curators, told the Post that “We wanted the exhibition to be very sensuous and reflect a positive attitude towards life. In the first few days, we got wonderful positive feedback from the media and our visitors.”

Pscheiden created a display of Jewish-Queer life in Vienna called “One Hundred Percent Unkosher? Jewish and Queer.” An explanation of the exhibit gives some background: “Basically, male homosexual acts are forbidden in Judaism. In the Torah it is written: ‘Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman; it is an abhorrence.’ (Vayikra/Leviticus 18:22).” There is also an explanation of female homosexuality which is neither mentioned in the Torah nor in rabbinic literature.

Yet the curators explain that “In contrast to orthodox Judaism, Conservative and liberal communities are more open: Marriages of same-sex partners are also celebrated in the Viennese Or Chadasch community.” The curators share that “queer members of the orthodox Jewish community in Vienna see themselves confronted with a widespread rejection of homosexuality.”

Sexuality and the Holocaust

One of the topics discussed in “Love me Kosher” is sexuality in the Holocaust. Julia Windegger, another curator explained why it was important for them to focus on such a sensitive subject: “This topic of the exhibition was curated by our colleague Tom Juncker. The Shoah is part of the history of the city of Vienna and its Jewish community, so it goes without saying that we – as the Jewish Museum Vienna – also talk about the Shoah in relation to sexuality.”

Another focus is “Vienna as the center of modern sexology In the late nineteenth century.” According to the curators, “this is where Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalysis was born.” They give examples of Austrian Jews such as Leo Schidrowitz, who had founded a modern institute for sexology in Vienna's Kohlmarkt based on the model of Magnus Hirschfeld. “These ambivalences led to fruitful debates, which particularly manifested in the cultural sphere,” the curators explained.

“Love Me Kosher. Love and Sexuality in Judaism” will be on display from June 22 to November 13 at the Jewish Museum Vienna, a Wien Holding museum.



Tags austria Sexuality vienna Homosexuality LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x
5

Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again

Elderly hand (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by