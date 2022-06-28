The Jewish Museum Vienna has launched a new and daring exhibit focusing on love and sexuality in Judaism. The exhibition, “Love Me Kosher. Love and Sexuality in Judaism,” is on display at the Austrian museum. Visitors can learn about how love and sexuality are regarded in the Torah and the Talmud and about Jewish wedding rituals. A few other topics of the exhibit are Vienna as the center of sexology in the 1900s, as well as Dr. Ruth Westheimer and the current discussions in modern Judaism on partnership and LGBTQ+ issues.

“Heavenly Sex, Love and sexuality are vital elements in Judaism,” the exhibit's website states.

The exhibit is bound to create controversy: One of the photos, taken by photographer Benyamin Reich, shows two young religious Jewish men, naked, covered only in a tallit (prayer shawl) in order to display homosexuality; the same photographer also took a picture of a naked woman covered in a tallit.

“Queer members of the orthodox Jewish community in Vienna see themselves confronted with a widespread rejection of homosexuality.” Jewish Museum Vienna curators

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The idea for the creative and non-conformal exhibition came to the museum’s director and curator Danielle Spera. “It was important to us to show that Judaism is generally very positive about sex, considering it as a divine gift and a sacred obligation,” she told The Jerusalem Post.

Abby Stein, 2017 (credit: BENYAMIN REICH)

Licentious controversy

Asked if they might have been afraid of the controversy that the exhibit may cause, such as nudity, Daniela Pscheiden, one of the curators, told the Post that “We wanted the exhibition to be very sensuous and reflect a positive attitude towards life. In the first few days, we got wonderful positive feedback from the media and our visitors.”

Pscheiden created a display of Jewish-Queer life in Vienna called “One Hundred Percent Unkosher? Jewish and Queer.” An explanation of the exhibit gives some background: “Basically, male homosexual acts are forbidden in Judaism. In the Torah it is written: ‘Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman; it is an abhorrence.’ (Vayikra/Leviticus 18:22).” There is also an explanation of female homosexuality which is neither mentioned in the Torah nor in rabbinic literature.

Yet the curators explain that “In contrast to orthodox Judaism, Conservative and liberal communities are more open: Marriages of same-sex partners are also celebrated in the Viennese Or Chadasch community.” The curators share that “queer members of the orthodox Jewish community in Vienna see themselves confronted with a widespread rejection of homosexuality.”

Sexuality and the Holocaust

One of the topics discussed in “Love me Kosher” is sexuality in the Holocaust. Julia Windegger, another curator explained why it was important for them to focus on such a sensitive subject: “This topic of the exhibition was curated by our colleague Tom Juncker. The Shoah is part of the history of the city of Vienna and its Jewish community, so it goes without saying that we – as the Jewish Museum Vienna – also talk about the Shoah in relation to sexuality.”

Another focus is “Vienna as the center of modern sexology In the late nineteenth century.” According to the curators, “this is where Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalysis was born.” They give examples of Austrian Jews such as Leo Schidrowitz, who had founded a modern institute for sexology in Vienna's Kohlmarkt based on the model of Magnus Hirschfeld. “These ambivalences led to fruitful debates, which particularly manifested in the cultural sphere,” the curators explained.

“Love Me Kosher. Love and Sexuality in Judaism” will be on display from June 22 to November 13 at the Jewish Museum Vienna, a Wien Holding museum.