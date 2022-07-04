Pro-Palestinians, pro-Israelis clash on Canada Day at kosher stores

Canadian supporters of Israel and Palestinians clashed in Thornhill, Canada on Friday, in front of a shopping plaza with mainly Kosher stores.

"You don't come to a Jewish neighborhood and yell anti-Semitic tropes if it isn’t about hating Jews." MP Melissa Lantsman

MP denounces the protest

Melissa Lantsman, Member of Parliament representing Thornhill claimed that pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the plaza and harassed Jewish shoppers. Video shared by the MP shows protestors waving Israeli flags and chanting slogans in front of the shops.

You don't come to a Jewish neighborhood and yell anti-Semitic tropes if it isn’t about hating Jews. I hope @YRP and police forces across the country start treating these events for the hate crimes they are — so open Jew hatred in our streets ends, today. #cdnpoli — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) July 1, 2022

"Protesters screaming 'free Palestine,' yelling antisemitic slurs and intimidating Jews in Thornhill outside a plaza of mainly kosher establishments," Lantsman tweeted. "This is not anti-Zionism —it’s a blatant act of antisemitic hate which must be condemned by everyone."

"This occurred during a peaceful protest by pro-Palestinians in response to serious threats made by FBI-designated terrorist organization, the JDL [Jewish Defense League] towards the Muslim community." Aliya Hasan

Accusations of Islamophobia and threats

Aliya Hasan, leader of the group that led the protests, Canadian Defenders for Human Rights (CD4HR), shared videos on her Instagram claiming that the pro-Palestinian protestors were threatened and cussed with Islamophobic comments by shoppers and shopkeepers. They claimed that Lantsman was lying about the confrontation.

"This occurred during a peaceful protest by pro-Palestinians in response to serious threats made by FBI-designated terrorist organization, the JDL [Jewish Defense League] towards the Muslim community," wrote Hasan.

In the videos, one man threatened that he would find them and had taken pictures of their license plates. A shop owner called the pro-Palestinian protestors "terrorists." One man involved in the incident was alleged to be JDL Canada branch former leader Meir Weinstein.

York Police intervened in the heated shouting matches, arresting one of the pro-Palestinian activists.

Seeking an enemy

Firas al Najim, who joined the protests, said in a July 2 Instagram video that the group had gone to the plaza after learning through social media that Weinstein was there.

According to CD4HR, Weinstein had threatened to protest the 2022 Muslim Association of Canada Convention, which was being held from July 1 to July 3. MAC had invited several speakers who had previously expressed pro-terrorist and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The protestors said in a post that they had gone to the Enercare Centre, to counter-protest, but Weinstein's group never arrived. CD4HR posted a video taunting Weinstein's Israel Now group, prior to their pursuit of Weinstein almost 20 kilometers away to the Chabad Gate plaza.

The backlash to the protest

"You don't come to a Jewish neighborhood and yell antisemitic tropes if it isn’t about hating Jews," Lantsman said of the incident.

July 1 was Canada Day, the national holiday of Canada, and fell on Friday — when Jews prepare for Shabbat.

"Jewish Canadians have been in this country since 1760. We are incredibly proud Canadians and Canada Day is our national holiday," MP Anthony Housefather tweeted. "To do something like this on Canada Day is especially offensive."

"The protesters targeted a plaza containing mostly kosher businesses as Jewish shoppers prepared for Shabbat," said B'nai Brith Canada."

The JDL, founded by Meir Kahane, has been recognized by the FBI as a terrorist organization.

CD4HR was one of the groups involved in a rally in April in which participants praised terrorist and rocket attacks. Hasan herself made several remarks in support of terrorism and called for the destruction of Israel.

Hasan and CD4HR did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Friday incident.