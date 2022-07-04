The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Pro-Palestinians, pro-Israelis clash on Canada Day at kosher stores

The pro-Palestinian protestors had gone to the plaza to confront the former leader of the Canadian JDL.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 4, 2022 00:02
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting Palestine from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021. (photo credit: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting Palestine from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

Canadian supporters of Israel and Palestinians clashed in Thornhill, Canada on Friday, in front of a shopping plaza with mainly Kosher stores.

"You don't come to a Jewish neighborhood and yell anti-Semitic tropes if it isn’t about hating Jews."

MP Melissa Lantsman

MP denounces the protest

Melissa Lantsman, Member of Parliament representing Thornhill claimed that pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the plaza and harassed Jewish shoppers. Video shared by the MP shows protestors waving Israeli flags and chanting slogans in front of the shops. 

"Protesters screaming 'free Palestine,' yelling antisemitic slurs and intimidating Jews in Thornhill outside a plaza of mainly kosher establishments," Lantsman tweeted.  "This is not anti-Zionism —it’s a blatant act of antisemitic hate which must be condemned by everyone." 

"This occurred during a peaceful protest by pro-Palestinians in response to serious threats made by FBI-designated terrorist organization, the JDL [Jewish Defense League] towards the Muslim community."

Aliya Hasan

Accusations of Islamophobia and threats

Aliya Hasan, leader of the group that led the protests, Canadian Defenders for Human Rights (CD4HR), shared videos on her Instagram claiming that the pro-Palestinian protestors were threatened and cussed with Islamophobic comments by shoppers and shopkeepers. They claimed that Lantsman was lying about the confrontation.

"This occurred during a peaceful protest by pro-Palestinians in response to serious threats made by FBI-designated terrorist organization, the JDL [Jewish Defense League] towards the Muslim community," wrote Hasan.

In the videos, one man threatened that he would find them and had taken pictures of their license plates. A shop owner called the pro-Palestinian protestors "terrorists." One man involved in the incident was alleged to be JDL Canada branch former leader Meir Weinstein. 

York Police intervened in the heated shouting matches, arresting one of the pro-Palestinian activists. 

Seeking an enemy

Firas al Najim, who joined the protests, said in a July 2 Instagram video that the group had gone to the plaza after learning through social media that Weinstein was there.

According to CD4HR, Weinstein had threatened to protest the 2022 Muslim Association of Canada Convention, which was being held from July 1 to July 3. MAC had invited several speakers who had previously expressed pro-terrorist and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The protestors said in a post that they had gone to the Enercare Centre, to counter-protest, but Weinstein's group never arrived.  CD4HR posted a video taunting Weinstein's Israel Now group, prior to their pursuit of Weinstein almost 20 kilometers away to the Chabad Gate plaza.

The backlash to the protest

"You don't come to a Jewish neighborhood and yell antisemitic tropes if it isn’t about hating Jews," Lantsman said of the incident.

July 1 was Canada Day, the national holiday of Canada, and fell on Friday — when Jews prepare for Shabbat. 

"Jewish Canadians have been in this country since 1760. We are incredibly proud Canadians and Canada Day is our national holiday," MP Anthony Housefather tweeted. "To do something like this on Canada Day is especially offensive."

"The protesters targeted a plaza containing mostly kosher businesses as Jewish shoppers prepared for Shabbat," said B'nai Brith Canada."

The JDL, founded by Meir Kahane, has been recognized by the FBI as a terrorist organization. 

CD4HR was one of the groups involved in a rally in April in which participants praised terrorist and rocket attacks. Hasan herself made several remarks in support of terrorism and called for the destruction of Israel.

Hasan and CD4HR did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Friday incident.



Tags Israel Palestinians canada police Toronto activism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
4

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by