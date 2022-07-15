The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Ukrainian refugees find shelter on the banks of a Hungarian lake

Hungary's Lake Balaton is a refuge for Jewish communities hundred of miles from their war-ravaged homes in Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 15, 2022 15:51
Hasidic Jewish refugee children from Ukraine play in a kosher rescue village at the shores of Lake Balaton in Balatonoszod, Hungary. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS)
Hasidic Jewish refugee children from Ukraine play in a kosher rescue village at the shores of Lake Balaton in Balatonoszod, Hungary.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS)

Neomi Gluzman Kravchenko plays with her son in a kosher shelter on the banks of Hungary's Lake Balaton - a refuge for her and her Jewish community hundred of miles from their war-ravaged homes in Ukraine.

The psychiatrist from Kharkiv and millions of other Ukrainians fled after Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, finding protection wherever they could with families and charitable organisations.

Many Jewish families passed through the 'Machne Chabad' rescue village on their way to other destinations. "People went to Israel ... Some have gone to the USA," she says.

Others, like her, are still there over the border in Hungary, pausing a while and wondering if they can wait out the war.

Keeping up the spirits

Hasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine dance after dinner in a kosher rescue village at the shores of Lake Balaton in Balatonoszod, Hungary. (credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS) Hasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine dance after dinner in a kosher rescue village at the shores of Lake Balaton in Balatonoszod, Hungary. (credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS)

Earlier this week, families kept their spirits up with a day of dancing and eating and religious celebration.

Those traditions had flourished in Ukraine before the conflict, said Slomo Koves, chief rabbi of the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities (EMIH), which runs the center on land provided by Hungary's government.

"Jewish life was so thriving, so strong, so rich. Just before the war, they say it was like on a peak ... And that's why it's such a shame that all this just scattered in one day because of the war.

"Everybody hopes that they will have a chance to go back, to go home, and to restart this Jewish life."

Association of the Hungarian Jewish Communities Chief Rabbi Slomo Kove

About 400 people live in the camp, the largest of its kind in Europe, run by the EMIH and the Ukrainian Jewish Federation on the site of a former summer resort for communist leaders.

Another of the residents is software developer Saul Melamed, who had already been forced to flee him home in Ukraine's Donetsk region years before the invasion, during fighting there with Russian-backed separatists.

That time he headed to Kyiv. This time he had to cross the border to find safety.

"The longer the war lasts, the smaller the chances that people would return," he said.



Tags ukraine refugees hungary jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by