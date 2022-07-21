The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Most Israelis think local authorities should budget cultural Jewish events for everyone

A majority of the Jewish public in Israel believes that there should be more accommodation for the diversity of identities and traditions in Israeli society.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 21, 2022 06:00
Jerusalem's Old City lit during Diaspora Ministry solidarity event for Jewish communities hit by COVID-19 (photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
Jerusalem's Old City lit during Diaspora Ministry solidarity event for Jewish communities hit by COVID-19
(photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)

An absolute majority of the Jewish public in Israel, almost 76% of respondents, agreed that local authorities should budget Jewish cultural events for the wider public and not only for the religious sector, according to a new survey published on Thursday. 

The survey was conducted in honor of the establishment of the directorate for Jewish Renewal by the Diaspora Affairs ministry together with “Panim – The Israeli-Judaism Network”.

The survey was conducted from a representative sample of the Jewish population in Israel over the age of 18. 

Data from the survey suggests that a majority of the Jewish public in Israel believes that there should be more accommodation for the diversity of identities and traditions in Israeli society. Approximately 63% of respondents believe that the State of Israel should support the development of content from Mizrahi thinkers and intellectuals and strengthen traditional Judaism, about 14% said the state should not support this and 23% had no opinion on the issue.

Additionally, the results concluded that 58% of Israelis do not feel that their Jewish identity is properly reflected in the budget of the state, with approximately 57% of Israelis believing that the state should include a budget for secular seminaries and secular Torah studies, just as it provides a budget for Ultra-Orthodox Yeshivot. However, 24.5% of those who responded said it was inappropriate and 18.5% said they had no opinion on the matter.

Educators who partner with Village Way Educational Initiatives come from an incredibly diverse range of backgrounds, but they all share a love for their work and a passion to help youth succeed. (credit: Impact Israel) Educators who partner with Village Way Educational Initiatives come from an incredibly diverse range of backgrounds, but they all share a love for their work and a passion to help youth succeed. (credit: Impact Israel)

In a deeper analysis, 21% of respondents felt that their Jewish identity is not at all expressed in the state budget, 37% feel their identity is marginalized, and approximately 31% of respondents say their Jewish identity is adequately expressed in the state budget. About 11% of the respondents noted that their identity is expressed more than enough in the state budget. 

About 70% of the respondents believe that the State of Israel should include in the budget activities connecting immigrants from the Former Soviet Union to Israeli society and Jewish culture, 16% said that this should not be included in the budget and 14% said they had no opinion on the matter.

The survey was conducted by the IPANEL form ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the Directorate of Jewish Renewal on Thursday at the Anu Museum in Tel Aviv, with the participation of the Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Nachman Shai, CEO of “Panim” Yotam Brom, and various organizational directors and dignitaries.

Through this directorate, organizations in Israel will be able to connect to Jewish traditions and culture in their own unique way. This is a large, first-of-its-kind government investment, which will be managed under the Jewish Renewal Division, established this year in the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. The directorate's budget will be NIS 60 million - an investment divided equally between the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the "Panim" organization.

This directorate will be responsible for the organization, expansion, and development of the field of Jewish renewal in Israel, as well as the empowerment of this topic through projects and content for the Israeli public at large. This will be carried out by way of seminars, study tours, events, lectures, and cultural community events.

The directorate will produce materials and activities for informal educational frameworks, as well as cooperate with local authorities so as to adapt to the various populations of each municipal authority. The scope of this project is expected to reach about 700,000 participants.

"The State of Israel is founded on the principles of freedom and equality," Minister Shai said. "As a Jewish and democratic state, Israel must give expression to the Judaism of all. Tonight, we as a government and as a society, are taking a significant and even historic step forward, in favor of equality, in favor of diversity of opinion, as part of a renewed Jewish-Israeli culture," he said.

The State of Israel's investment in Jewish heritage and culture in all its forms is a necessary and precedent-setting investment," said Director General of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs Adv. Tziona Koenig Yair.

She added that "there is no ‘one way’ to be a Jew and the public in Israel deserves to express their Jewish identity in a way that suits them. We have had the privilege of taking part in the establishment of the Directorate for Jewish Renewal together with the 'Panim’ organization, in order to ensure that Jewish culture does not stagnate. There is a lot of work ahead of us and I am sure that we will reap the benefits in the near future."

“The Directorate will work to make room for all sectors and appeal to new audiences," said CEO of Panim – Israeli-Jewish Network Yotam Brom. "Audiences that Israeli-Jewish organizations have not addressed in the past. This is an opportunity to return Judaism to the heart of the Israeli consensus, as a cultural value that speaks to all of us," he concluded.



