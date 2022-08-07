The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The Warsaw Ghetto’s last synagogue

The construction of Warsaw’s Great Synagogue, one of the grandest synagogues constructed in the 19th century, was completed in September 1878.

By ELI KAVON
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 21:37
A REPICLA OF the Great Synagogue of Warsaw at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
A REPICLA OF the Great Synagogue of Warsaw at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People.
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

On May 16, 1943, the SS’s Brig.-Gen. Jurgen Stroop stood in front of the last untouched structure in the Warsaw Ghetto: the Great Synagogue of Warsaw on Tlomackie Street.

As Stroop recalled: “What a marvelous sight it was. A fantastic piece of theater. My staff and I stood at a distance. I held the electrical device that would detonate all the charges simultaneously. [Chief of Staff Max] Jesuiter called for silence. I glanced over at my brave officers and men, tired and dirty, silhouetted against the glow of burning buildings. 

“After prolonging the suspense for a moment I shouted, ‘Heil Hitler’ and pressed the button. With a thunderous, deafening bang a rainbow burst of colors, the fiery explosion soared toward the clouds, an unforgettable tribute to our triumph over the Jews. The Warsaw Ghetto was no more. The will of Adolf Hitler and Heinrich Himmler had been done.”

“What a marvelous sight it was. A fantastic piece of theater. My staff and I stood at a distance."

SS’s Brig.-Gen. Jurgen Stroop

Stroop’s personal demolition of the Great Synagogue of Warsaw was not simply his crowning destruction of the rebelling Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto, but his assault on Jewish civilization, Jewish culture and Jewish history

The construction of Warsaw’s Great Synagogue, one of the grandest synagogues constructed in the 19th century, was completed in September 1878, just in time for Rosh Hashanah. It was the largest Jewish house of worship in existence at the time. Although not Reform, the synagogue retained some modern practices including a sermon in Polish, not in Yiddish; an all-male choir accompanying services; and an organ that played only at weddings. The services and liturgy were traditional.  

The Warsaw Ghetto Heroes Monument (credit: Wikimedia Commons)The Warsaw Ghetto Heroes Monument (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Although the Germans continued to be challenged by the ghetto fighters months after the grand synagogue’s destruction, Stroop’s demolition of the Tlomackie street synagogue signaled an end to the dogged resistance of the underground and the struggle to escape by those who had been surviving in the ghetto. 

Representation of the synagogue’s destruction

FOR STROOP, the synagogue’s destruction was not simply the demolition of a place of worship. It represented to the brigadier-general an ultimate triumph over the Jewish people, the demolition of their source of life. It was meant to be symbolic. And what it represented was a triumph over Judaism, as well as a triumph over Jews.

Think of all the Torahs and Jewish books burned on November 9-10, 1938 during Kristallnacht. Think of the synagogues burned during the war by the Germans and their collaborators throughout Europe. Think of Prague. The Holocaust Encyclopedia (2001) writes, “Thousands of religious artifacts and prayer books from throughout the German-occupied territories were sent to Prague in an effort to collect and save them; the Nazis meant to use the collection as a mocking display of the extinguished race after the war.” 

It was not only a matter of genocide of Jews. The Jewish people were to be relegated to a museum, not simply as a relic. Not only would we be on par with the ancient Babylonians and Assyrians. We would be worse: a sub-human race only remembered by the world only for its evil.

Stroop’s project was to destroy Jews and erase the memory of the Jews of Warsaw. What better way to do the latter than destroy the home of the Jewish spirit and Jewish vitality? 

We are a living people today because we survived, because we fought, and because we were liberated. For some, it was a matter of trust in God. We have escaped the museums and we will continue to escape the museums as long as our will to live as Jews remains within us.

In her 1975 history of the Holocaust, historian Lucy S. Dawidowicz describes the war against the Jews: 1933-1945. While I agree with the historian, I would add that the target was more than just Jews  – it was Jewish civilization. Those were the embers of Jewish civilization that Brig.-Gen. Jurgen Stroop thought he saw rising from the synagogue to the sky on Tlomackie Street in Warsaw on May 16, 1943.

Yes, the Third Reich succeeded in destroying most of European Jewry. But Jewish life is thriving throughout the world only 80 years after the disaster of physical genocide and cultural annihilation. Stroop’s detonation of the Warsaw Ghetto’s last synagogue would not be the final chapter in the story of the Jewish people.

The writer is the rabbi of Congregation Anshei Sholom in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Tags Holocaust synagogue warsaw ghetto Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
4

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
5

Scientists find the most massive neutron star close to the black hole limit - study

An example of a pulsar, a neutron star emitting beams of electromagnetic radiation (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by