The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

What will happen with the Jewish Agency trial in Russia? Four scenarios

Regardless of what the trial yields, it's important to remember that nobody knows how much Russian political intervention there is behind the scenes.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 12:17
A view shows the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow (photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
A view shows the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Representatives of the Jewish Agency are expected to arrive in Moscow’s Basmanny Court on Friday, in order to defend the legacy of Israeli and Jewish organizations after the Russian Justice Ministry decided to close down its offices in the country.

The ministry sent a letter to the agency’s offices in Moscow in June, explaining that they would be considered a “foreign agent,” and therefore wouldn’t be able to continue their activities. The letter was exclusively obtained by The Jerusalem Post in July.

What are the scenarios for the Jewish Agency trial in Russia?

1. The optimistic scenario:

The judge will say something to the effect of: “I heard the arguments. The Justice Ministry has no case regarding the claims that the Jewish Agency should be considered as a foreign agent and therefore the agency can continue operating in Russia.” This scenario is the least probable, with a very slim chance that this will be the outcome.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past a TV camera during a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past a TV camera during a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

If this is what happens, the agency will be able to continue operating in Russia but will be under a magnifying glass. Every comment or move would need to be thought out very cautiously. 

2. The pessimistic scenario:

The judge will hear all sides and after one hearing, say that “the Justice Ministry is right; there is no reason to drag this court case out, and the Jewish Agency should leave Russia.” This scenario isn’t impossible, but legal experts in Russia explain that trials don’t usually end in this manner, even if the defendant is an enemy of the regime. In this situation, the agency will still be able to appeal to a higher court. 

3. The realistic yet optimistic scenario:

The judge will send the agency representatives to negotiate a settlement agreement outside of the court, or possibly to mediation. This scenario is a positive one in the eyes of the heads of the agency, especially since it gives them more time to get their act together.

4. The realistic complex scenario:

The judge will hear all of the sides and decide that she needs to have a deeper understanding of this case. In this situation, she’ll schedule another hearing and the legal process will continue. This scenario is neither a bad nor the best option. As long as the trial continues, the agency can still operate in Russia.

What does this mean?

What nobody knows is how much Russian political intervention there is behind the scenes. Diplomatic sources understand that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no hint about his intentions to President Isaac Herzog in their conversation a few days ago. 

“He repeated the sound bite that it is a legal matter and that lawyers need to handle it,” the source said. According to diplomatic sources and against many assumptions, the Russians have not demanded the return of the Alexander Court church in Jerusalem, nor did they demand a change of line on the Ukraine issue.

It is clear that the Jewish Agency is preparing for the worst and that there is no good solution. In addition, the agency has asked Prime Minister Yair Lapid to allow the “Go-No-Go” expedited aliyah process for Russian Jews, as it does for Ukrainian olim. There is a major bottleneck of Russian citizens who are eligible to make aliyah but can’t begin the process in the near future because of the huge numbers of Russians who have asked to immigrate to Israel. 

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority is in a terrible situation and Israelis also can’t schedule a meeting at its offices in the near future. They need to wait for months before being able to receive a new passport. This crisis is besides the fact that the authority can’t promote the immediate processing of tens of thousands of Russian Jews.

What are the most recent immigration numbers?

Some 12,508 new olim have made aliyah from Ukraine since the Russian-Ukrainian War broke out. In the same period, some 20,859 Russians made aliyah as well as 1,082 Belarusian Jews. In addition, 44,037 Ukrainian citizens and 70,092 Russian citizens have entered Israel since the end of February, and 17,660 Ukrainians and 38,423 Russians have left. According to sources in the agency, there are more than 35,000 Russians who have filled out aliyah applications and are waiting to begin the process of immigrating to Israel. 



Tags Jewish Agency Russia isaac herzog Vladimir Putin Israel Russia Russia Israel The Jewish Agency for Israel Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by