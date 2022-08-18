What will happen with the Jewish Agency trial in Russia? Four scenarios

Representatives of the Jewish Agency are expected to arrive in Moscow’s Basmanny Court on Friday, in order to defend the legacy of Israeli and Jewish organizations after the Russian Justice Ministry decided to close down its offices in the country.

The ministry sent a letter to the agency’s offices in Moscow in June, explaining that they would be considered a “foreign agent,” and therefore wouldn’t be able to continue their activities. The letter was exclusively obtained by The Jerusalem Post in July.

What are the scenarios for the Jewish Agency trial in Russia?

1. The optimistic scenario:

The judge will say something to the effect of: “I heard the arguments. The Justice Ministry has no case regarding the claims that the Jewish Agency should be considered as a foreign agent and therefore the agency can continue operating in Russia.” This scenario is the least probable, with a very slim chance that this will be the outcome.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past a TV camera during a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 31, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

If this is what happens, the agency will be able to continue operating in Russia but will be under a magnifying glass. Every comment or move would need to be thought out very cautiously.

2. The pessimistic scenario:

The judge will hear all sides and after one hearing, say that “the Justice Ministry is right; there is no reason to drag this court case out, and the Jewish Agency should leave Russia.” This scenario isn’t impossible, but legal experts in Russia explain that trials don’t usually end in this manner, even if the defendant is an enemy of the regime. In this situation, the agency will still be able to appeal to a higher court.

3. The realistic yet optimistic scenario:

The judge will send the agency representatives to negotiate a settlement agreement outside of the court, or possibly to mediation. This scenario is a positive one in the eyes of the heads of the agency, especially since it gives them more time to get their act together.

4. The realistic complex scenario:

The judge will hear all of the sides and decide that she needs to have a deeper understanding of this case. In this situation, she’ll schedule another hearing and the legal process will continue. This scenario is neither a bad nor the best option. As long as the trial continues, the agency can still operate in Russia.

What does this mean?

What nobody knows is how much Russian political intervention there is behind the scenes

. Diplomatic sources understand that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no hint about his intentions to President Isaac Herzog in their conversation a few days ago.

“He repeated the sound bite that it is a legal matter and that lawyers need to handle it,” the source said. According to diplomatic sources and against many assumptions, the Russians have not demanded the return of the Alexander Court church in Jerusalem, nor did they demand a change of line on the Ukraine issue.

It is clear that the Jewish Agency is preparing for the worst and that there is no good solution. In addition, the agency has asked Prime Minister Yair Lapid to allow the “Go-No-Go” expedited aliyah process for Russian Jews, as it does for Ukrainian olim. There is a major bottleneck of Russian citizens who are eligible to make aliyah but can’t begin the process in the near future because of the huge numbers of Russians who have asked to immigrate to Israel.

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority is in a terrible situation and Israelis also can’t schedule a meeting at its offices in the near future. They need to wait for months before being able to receive a new passport. This crisis is besides the fact that the authority can’t promote the immediate processing of tens of thousands of Russian Jews.

What are the most recent immigration numbers?

Some 12,508 new olim have made aliyah from Ukraine since the Russian-Ukrainian War broke out. In the same period, some 20,859 Russians made aliyah as well as 1,082 Belarusian Jews. In addition, 44,037 Ukrainian citizens and 70,092 Russian citizens have entered Israel since the end of February, and 17,660 Ukrainians and 38,423 Russians have left. According to sources in the agency, there are more than 35,000 Russians who have filled out aliyah applications and are waiting to begin the process of immigrating to Israel.