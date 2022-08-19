Bella Hadid claims she lost friends, jobs over anti-Israel stance

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid claimed in various interviews given this week that she lost jobs and friends over her anti-Israel views.

Speaking to Libyan-American journalist Noor Tagouri, Hadid said that when she first started actively supporting the Palestinian cause, she had "so many companies stop working" with her.

"I had friends that completely dropped me, like even friends that I had been having dinner with on Friday nights, for seven years, now just won't let me into their house," the model said.

She also lamented an ad featured on the New York Times during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, featuring the faces of Bella, her sister Gigi and Dua Lipa over an image of a Hamas rocket strike.

"That disregarded...so many lives that have been lost," Hadid added. "It just undermined all of us to the leaders of a terrorist organization.

"It was really disappointing for me."

Hadid 'proud' to share anti-Israel awareness

In a separate interview with GQ, the 25-year-old said that she felt "extracted" from her Palestinian heritage due to her mother's divorce from her father, Palestinian businessman and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid.

"For so long I was missing that part of me, and it made me really, really sad and lonely," she told GQ. "I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice [Islam], just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture."

She said that the detachment from her Palestinian side had motivated her to use her gigantic online platform, which includes over 53,800,000 million Instagram followers, to spread awareness over the "Israeli occupation."

"I speak about [this stuff] for the elderly that are still living there that have never been able to see Palestine free, and for the children that can still grow up and have a beautiful life," she said.