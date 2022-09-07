Magen David Adom to visit Highland Park, offer terror response training

Israel’s “Magen David Adom,” otherwise known as the nation’s EMS (emergency medical service) organization, will conduct terrorism response training next week at faith communities in the greater Chicago area – which was the site of a tragic shooting at a July 4th parade that claimed the lives of six people.

The training, known as “First 7 Minutes training,” aims to teach course participants how to remain safe amid the chaos of a violent incident. The eponymously-named training emphasizes the 7-minute period that first responders typically require to arrive at the scene, thus helping victims gain control of a situation before help arrives.

The July 4th shooting at Highland Park, a suburb near Chicago with a notable Jewish population, rocked the community after a gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes, killing six and wounding more than 36 – including members of the Jewish community.

"It sounded like fireworks going off," said retired doctor Richard Kaufman, who was standing across the street from where the gunman opened fire, adding that he heard about 200 shots. "It was pandemonium," he said. "People were covered in blood tripping over each other.”

A child's bike is left behind after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US July 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Max Herman)

Magen David Adom

Magen David Adom, which literally translates to “Red Star of David,” is among the most experienced mass-casualty response organizations in the world. As the unfortunate prevalence of terrorism in Israel ceases to dissipate, Magen David Adom has gained invaluable experience in how to respond to terrorist incidents – expertise it shares with organizations around the world.