Hasidic schools in New York are failing, NYT investigation finds

According to a report by The New York Times, New York's hasidic schools are not struggling with mismanagement or a lack of funding—they're "failing by design."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 04:35
Orthodox Jewish children get off a Yeshiva school bus, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City, US, April 9, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Orthodox Jewish children get off a Yeshiva school bus, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City, US, April 9, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

An investigation by The New York Times of hasidic private schools in New York state revealed that many of these schools have failed to teach students secular studies such as English, mathematics, science and history, causing generations of ultra-Orthodox students to remain uneducated, unemployed and dependent on their community.

A year-long investigation by NYT reporters, in which they interviewed over 275 individuals, translated dozens of Yiddish documents and studied troves of data, revealed that Hasidic private schools in New York have been perpetuating a "cycle of joblessness and dependency" while collecting large amounts of public funds.

Standardized testing results

The report noted that when the largest of these schools – the Central United Talmudical Academy – began administering standardized reading and math tests to over 1,000 students at the request of the state, every single student failed.

When standardized tests were given to students at almost a dozen other Hasidic schools, they also recorded poor scores.

While normal schools often struggle with mismanagement or a lack of funding, New York's Hasidic schools have received $1 billion in government funding over the last four years.

According to the report, these schools are "failing by design."

An Orthodox Jewish man walks by the Yeshiva Kehilath Yakov school on the day New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak in New York City, US, April 9, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)An Orthodox Jewish man walks by the Yeshiva Kehilath Yakov school on the day New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak in New York City, US, April 9, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The authors said that the schools intentionally deny students adequate education in secular studies in order to keep them isolated from the non-hasidic and non-Jewish community.

"The leaders of New York’s Hasidic community have built scores of private schools to educate children in Jewish law, prayer and tradition — and to wall them off from the secular world," the report read. "Offering little English and math, and virtually no science or history, they drill students relentlessly, sometimes brutally, during hours of religious lessons conducted in Yiddish."

Differences by gender

Hasidic schools are strictly segregated by gender. The investigation also found that, though both boy's and girl's schools had severe shortcomings, 80% of the girls failed the standardized test while nearly all the boys failed, probably due to the fact that girls are not expected to study as many religious texts as boys and therefore receive more secular education.

In contrast, the report noted, boys' schools rush to teach secular studies only after a full day of Jewish studies. Most only teach reading and math for 90 minutes per day, four days per week, and only for boys between ages 8-12. Furthermore, some schools discourage students from studying secular subjects at home. One school's rule book permitted “no English books whatsoever.”

The report said that English teachers are often hired from ads on lampposts and on Craigslist and are sometimes paid as little as $15 per hour.

Physical abuse by religious studies teachers

The investigation also revealed that many teachers of religious studies physically abuse students: smacking, slapping and kicking them regularly.

Despite these troubling revelations, over 50 boys' schools have been opened by leaders of the hasidic community in the last 10 years alone, and they have received increasingly large sums of public cash. One childcare program for low-income families sent almost a third of all of its funds to hasidic communities in 2021, according to the NYT report.

Consequences of hasidic schools' failure

The consequences of this failing system include students growing up and not being able to financially support their families, leaving the hasidic community and becoming addicted to alcohol and drugs.



