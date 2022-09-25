In advance of the holiday season, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) has launched a support effort to the tune of 28 million NIS toward the purchase of food and clothing, aimed at reaching 100,000 families, seniors, holocaust survivors, single parents, lone soldiers and others across the country.

The money, in the form of tens of thousands of gift cards, is being distributed to those in need in cooperation with the Welfare and Immigrant Absorption Ministries, and in partnership with government welfare branches and dozens of local organizations on the ground including Yad B’Yad, Latet, Eshel and Colel Chabad.

“We see that we are amidst a particularly challenging period for the country’s poor, single parent families, elderly and new immigrants fleeing their war-torn homes,” said IFCJ’s president Yael Eckstein. “Prices for even basic needs have gone up considerably and the demand on the welfare organizations around the country is simply skyrocketing and they are struggling to keep up.”

“IFCJ is actively and compassionately working to respond to those demands and doing whatever possible to ensure the needs are met. All this is only possible because of the continued support of over 600,000 friends of Israel from all over the world who serve as our partners in this mission for the last 30 years,” Eckstein said.

How much financial aid will be granted to Ukrainian immigrants?

More than five million shekels of the aid money has been allocated to 5,000 immigrant families from Ukraine, who have fled their home country after Russia’s invasion earlier this year. Based on the size of the family, each of the 10,500 cards set aside for these families has a value of between 500 and 1,500 NIS, and is accompanied by a Rosh Hashana greeting in both Hebrew and Ukrainian.

Christians United for Israel and the Jewish Agency took three Christian influencers to Poland to learn about the Holocaust and the work they are doing to help Jewish Ukrainian refugees. Shown here: The mission meets new immigrants at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: CUFI)

Since the outbreak of the war, the IFCJ has assisted thousands of families in Ukraine with humanitarian aid as well as emergency extraction of families and holocaust survivors to Israel, provided them with food, medicine and clothing along the journey with support exceeding $18 million.

Said Eckstein, “It’s with a sense of real pride and responsibility that we are able to help these families make their first Rosh Hashana in Israel something truly special and will hopefully allow them to at least temporarily leave the pain of the past year behind.”

This will be the first Rosh Hashana in Israel for many Ukrainian immigrants, including Julia Evel, a mother of three. “On February 24th, an army base was being barraged near our home so I picked up the kids and went into hiding in a nearby cellar where we spent the next two weeks,” she recalled. “I had thought about Aliyah to Israel even before the war but I never thought I would have to run for my life.”

After finally reaching Israel, she has high aspirations for her family’s new beginning in the country. “This Rosh Hashana marks not just a new life for us but a sense of new hope,” she continued. “I hope the new year brings my family still behind in Ukraine here to Israel. I know that we couldn’t be here and be able to live and have our children enjoy their new home and lives without this support.”