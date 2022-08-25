The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

JFNA has resettled over 30,000 Ukrainian refugees, will raise $100m - report

Funds raised by JRNA have been directed to over 50 organizations providing humanitarian aid and relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 06:24
UKRAINIAN REFUGEES cross a bridge at the buffer zone to the border with Poland, Zosin-Ustyluh crossing, western Ukraine, in March (photo credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
UKRAINIAN REFUGEES cross a bridge at the buffer zone to the border with Poland, Zosin-Ustyluh crossing, western Ukraine, in March
(photo credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) issued a summary of their efforts in Ukraine on Wednesday, finding that the organization has resettled over 30,000 refugees to Israel, helped evacuate over 80,000 in danger zones and raised nearly $74 million in the first six months of the war – a figure that is estimated to total $99 million by the end of the year.

“Jewish Federations’ collective response to this crisis has been tremendous, as is demonstrated by the dozens of NGOs we have supported and the number of lives on the ground we have impacted,” said President and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America Eric Fingerhut. 

Funds raised by JRNA have been directed to over 50 organizations providing humanitarian aid and relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries. 

Over 2.7 million pounds of medical equipment, clothing, food and hygiene products have been distributed, while 240,000 have been fed and nearly 400,000 phone calls to hotlines have been answered as a result of the JFNA’s funds.

JFNA President Eric Fingerhut at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) JFNA President Eric Fingerhut at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“The scale of devastation is massive" 

Jewish Federations also announced the appointment of Cleveland resident J. David Heller to chair the next phase of their emergency campaign for Ukraine aid. Heller will work to engage Federations across the system in order to meet the ongoing needs on the ground.

“The scale of devastation is massive and though these needs will keep growing, our system will continue to respond to these needs, to alleviate pain and suffering and to provide essential care and support to Ukrainian refugees,” Fingerhut concluded.



Tags jewish federations jewish refugees Jewish Federations of North America Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by