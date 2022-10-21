The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Despite protests, JNF-USA National Conference to be held

The conference aims to bring together over 1,300 leading philanthropists, high school/college students and prominent thought leaders within the Zionist space.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 04:48
JNF Gala Dinner (photo credit: JNF)
JNF Gala Dinner
(photo credit: JNF)

Despite a wave of protest from anti-Zionist activists, the JNF-USA (Jewish National Fund USA) National Conference will take place as scheduled in Boston from November 4-6, 2022.

The conference aims to bring together over 1,300 leading philanthropists, high school/college students and prominent thought leaders within the Zionist space to spark a new conversation about the future of Zionism and Israel as a whole.

“The time to stand proudly as Zionists and Jews is now,” said National Conference Co-Chair Michael Blank. “Every day, more people register for our conference so they too can be part of our ‘positive protest’ for making the world a better place.”

Protests against the conference

In anticipation of the planned anti-Israel protests, National Conference Co-chair Risa Aronson confirmed that security would be tight around the venue. “We continue to work with relevant law enforcement agencies to minimize disruptions and naturally, we will not be engaging with the protestors,” she declared.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (left) and KKL – JNF Vice Chairman Yair Lootsteen stand next to the olive tree planted by the governor at the 9/11 Living Memorial in Arazim Valley, Jerusalem, May 30, 2022. (credit: KKL-JNF)Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (left) and KKL – JNF Vice Chairman Yair Lootsteen stand next to the olive tree planted by the governor at the 9/11 Living Memorial in Arazim Valley, Jerusalem, May 30, 2022. (credit: KKL-JNF)

Aronson also pointed out that amid the protests – indicative of a cultural shift among American youth to sympathize with the Palestinian cause and demonize Zionism – the Jewish National Fund-USA’s positive message about Zionism has never been more relevant. 

“These protesters spread hate and disinformation and, put candidly, seem to despise Jews. Earlier this year, subscribers to their movement started to ‘map’ the location of Jewish and Israeli institutions in Boston. Now, they will gather on Shabbat outside our conference to say that one Jewish State is one too many,” said Aronson.

“These protesters talk about hate and destruction, yet we talk about life, coexistence, and the future,” Blank added. “Jewish National Fund-USA proudly builds the Negev and Galilee for all its residents – Muslims, Jews, Christians, and everyone (else). We empower Israel to support farmers in developing nations in Africa and Asia – some that don’t even have relations with Israel, to become more sustainable and prosperous.”

“A positive future”

Featured speakers at this year’s National Conference include Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog, JNF-USA’s Chair Emeritus and WJC President Ronald S. Lauder, Israeli writer, speaker and activist Hen Mazzig and many other Zionist thought leaders.

The conference will also feature a musical performance by members of “Special in Uniform,” an organization that empowers young people with cognitive and physical disabilities to serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

While the planned protests may seem like an unwanted distraction, Aronson and Blank remain positive. “People can decide whether they want to be part of building the future, and at Jewish National Fund-USA, we have made our choice clear. The best disinfectant for hate is sunlight, and make no mistake; our light will shine brighter than ever before as we build a positive future for the land and people of Israel.”



Tags JNF Anti-Israel Jewish National Fund Anti-Zionism JNF-USA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by