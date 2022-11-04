The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Worker at famed Brooklyn kosher bakery found dead in freezer

The man was caught in rotating blades of the machine while working in the freezer and appeared to have been locked inside for some five hours.

By JACOB HENRY/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 04:18
Image of the NYPD Logo (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Image of the NYPD Logo
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A worker at a beloved Brooklyn kosher bakery known for its black-and-white cookies was found dead inside a walk-in freezer there early Thursday morning, police said. 

The death of Mahamadou Dansago, 33, at Beigel’s on Avenue D appears to have been an accident. An immigrant father of five from Mali, Dansago got caught in rotating blades of the machine while working in the freezer and appeared to have been locked inside for some five hours, the New York Daily News reported.  

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, found in a walk-in freezer at the above location,” police said. “EMS responded and pronounced [Dansago] deceased at the scene.”

“The investigation is ongoing,” police added. 

NYPD officers speak with ultra-Orthodox Jews as they protest in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, on October 7. (credit: REUTERS)NYPD officers speak with ultra-Orthodox Jews as they protest in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, on October 7. (credit: REUTERS)

The Daily News reported that Dansago, recently hired, was found dead inside the freezer by his colleagues who were arriving for work.  

Beigel’s manager David Greenberger, speaking to reporters outside the store, said that “we are devastated by the loss of our employee in this accident.”

“The family has been notified and we have extended our deepest condolences to them,” Greenberger said. “This is an ongoing situation and we are cooperating with all investigations.”

Greenberger added that grief counselors came to the site to support the family and employees.

Beigel’s was founded in 1934 by Israel Beigel in his hometown of Krakow, Poland. After surviving the Nazi occupation, family members came in 1949 to America, where they opened a bakery on the Lower East Side and quickly became famous for challah, rugelach and their signature black-and-white cookie. Over the years the business moved to Williamsburg and Clinton Hill before settling in Canarsie in 2015.

Beigel’s is certified kosher by OK Kosher.  Ok Kosher did not respond to a request for comment.



Tags American Jewry diaspora Brooklyn
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
4

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
5

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by