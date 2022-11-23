The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New York Jewry comes out in support of Israel, IDF

Guests from across the US were introduced to young Israeli soldiers and security officers who were gravely wounded during their service yet returned to life.

By ERICA SCHACHNE
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 09:39
GALA HEROES in New York. (photo credit: BELEV ECHAD)
GALA HEROES in New York.
(photo credit: BELEV ECHAD)

As the capital reels from a series of bombings, New York City's Jewish community came out in force on Monday night for the Belev Echad organization, supporting wounded-in-action (WIA) IDF veterans and security forces. 

The annual gala dinner - called "Our Soldiers, Our Heroes" - benefited Belev Echad's work rehabilitating those they term WIA from the physical and emotional trauma of war and terror.

Featuring Israeli actors from the Fauda and Tehran series, guests from across the US were introduced to the true stars - young soldiers and security officers who were gravely wounded during their service yet returned to life, in some cases, learning to walk again despite the odds, and now use their experiences to effect positive change.

Meating Israeli soldiers who return to normal life despite being gravely wounded

One way they do this? Through tours to college campuses across America where antisemitism is ever growing, telling the real story and showing the real people behind it, and the price they paid. 

At the dinner, spotlighted stories included that of Raz Mizrachi, who in May 2021 at the height of Operation Guardian of the Walls, was deployed to the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. A terrorist weaponized a car and drove into a police roadblock, plowing directly into six officers and soldiers, running them over with intent to kill. Mizrachi was badly injured in the attack and spent the next four months in intensive rehab.

GALA HEROES in New York. (credit: BELEV ECHAD) GALA HEROES in New York. (credit: BELEV ECHAD)

“From a talented athlete who could run ten miles without losing my breath, I needed to learn how to walk again. Ten steps with excruciating pain was an accomplishment.”

Raz Mizrachi

“From a talented athlete who could run ten miles without losing my breath, I needed to learn how to walk again. Ten steps with excruciating pain was an accomplishment,” she shared.

Aside from the physical rehabilitation, Mizrachi also required intensive emotional therapy and psychiatric intervention to recuperate emotionally from the fear, anxiety and depression that followed. She explained with great emotion how Belev Echad helped bring her back to a new life, with emotional support from fellow WIA also helped by the organization.

As former soldier Eli Chazzan put it, the WIA "felt the embrace of New York's Jewish community," with $2 million raised by Belev Echad. The funds will go toward assisting the IDF veterans in furthering their education and bolstering them through the process of finding jobs.

The gala capped off a 10-day trip sponsored by Belev Echad in which soldiers got to meet some of the New York donors and be treated to excursions such as helicopter rides and a visit to the New York Stock Exchange.



Tags IDF Terrorism new york idf veteran Terror Attack IDF Soldiers trauma Injury
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by