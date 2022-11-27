'No more Jew jokes' audience tells comedian

During a comedy monologue earlier this month, Dauood Naimyar was asked by an audience member to stop making Jew jokes.

The Los Angeles-based Muslim comedian, who goes by Dauoodn on TikTok, posted a clip on November 12 from the routine on the social media site with the caption "Posting on the sabbath so they don't see."

"No more Jew jokes?" he responded to the request.

"I've made one Jew joke... I made like 15 Muslim jokes. I'm glad that's the one that stuck with you, though. Maybe someone does control the media," continued the stand-up comedian who has 160K TikTok followers.