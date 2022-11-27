The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'No more Jew jokes' audience tells comedian

The Los Angeles-based Muslim comedian, who goes by Dauoodn on TikTok, posted a clip on November 12 from the routine on the social media site with the caption "Posting on the sabbath so they dont see"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 03:52
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

During a comedy monologue earlier this month, Dauood Naimyar was asked by an audience member to stop making Jew jokes.

The Los Angeles-based Muslim comedian, who goes by Dauoodn on TikTok, posted a clip on November 12 from the routine on the social media site with the caption "Posting on the sabbath so they don't see." 

"No more Jew jokes?" he responded to the request. 

"I've made one Jew joke... I made like 15 Muslim jokes. I'm glad that's the one that stuck with you, though. Maybe someone does control the media."

Dauoodn

"I've made one Jew joke... I made like 15 Muslim jokes. I'm glad that's the one that stuck with you, though. Maybe someone does control the media," continued the stand-up comedian who has 160K TikTok followers. 

@dauoodn Posting on the sabbath so they dont see… #standupcomedy #crowdwork #hecklers #jewish #muslim #standup #roast ♬ original sound - Dauood

Are Jew jokes antisemitic? 

Dauood's Jew jokes come as antisemitic and offensive comments by celebrities are making headlines. Earlier this month, fellow comic Dave Chappelle’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue, in which he joked about Jews running Hollywood, sparked condemnation from Jewish groups, including the head of the Anti-Defamation League saying Chappelle appeared to “normalize” and “popularize” antisemitism by making light of an old trope. 

The Chappelle act followed NBA player Kyrie Irving’s tweet earlier this month of a link to a film that contains antisemitic tropes and last month's tweets by rapper Kanye West threatening Jews. 



