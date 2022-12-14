The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Andrea Bocelli to perform at United Hatzalah Gala in Miami

The gala comes just a few months after United Hatzalah sent an Emergency Response Team to Florida to provide care to the survivors and evacuees of Hurricane Ian.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 04:22
Andrea Bocelli's concert at the Poznań Stadium in Poland in 2019. (photo credit: Jakub Janecki/Wikimedia Commons)
Andrea Bocelli's concert at the Poznań Stadium in Poland in 2019.
(photo credit: Jakub Janecki/Wikimedia Commons)

Friends of United Hatzalah will be holding its annual Gala in Miami, Florida this Tuesday, Dec. 20, featuring a special performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

”We would like people to come out of this gala feeling more connected than ever before. Whenever a terror attack occurs in Israel or a global disaster strikes, this community plays an important role in responding to it.”

Eli Beer, president and founder of United Hatzalah

The singer and his wife Veronica will be receiving United Hatzalah's "Humanitarian Award," along with donors Margo and Yoram Cohen who will be presented with the "L'Dor V'Dor Award."

The gala, which is held annually in support of Israel’s national volunteer-based EMS organization, will be Miami's third such event. United Hatzalah also holds similar annual galas in New York City and Los Angeles to honor those who help the organization achieve its goals.

Miami-based artist Romero Britto, who has created Pop Art paintings and sculptures for celebrities and high-profile events like the Super Bowl, is also expected to attend the gala. The gala will also feature a VIP Reception by Dolce & Gabbana.

United Hatzalah sends emergency delegation to Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏ MEDIA DEPARTMENT) United Hatzalah sends emergency delegation to Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏ MEDIA DEPARTMENT)

United Hatzalah International Committee Chairman and Board Members Rabbi Erica and Mark Gerson expressed their excitement in anticipation of the gala: "We are very excited to once again support United Hatzalah volunteers saving lives in Israel with an exciting Gala event in Miami."

Gala follows Hurricane Ian rescue efforts

The gala comes just a few months after United Hatzalah sent an Emergency Response Team to the Fort Myers region to provide emotional and psychological care to the survivors and evacuees of Hurricane Ian

The money raised will go towards new vehicles and medical equipment, as well as training new volunteers.

"Like all of our events, this gala, in addition to the fundraising aspect, will be aimed at engaging with the Florida community in order to strengthen the sense of shared fate between Israelis and residents of Florida," said the president and founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer. "We would like people to come out of this gala feeling more connected than ever before. Whenever a terror attack occurs in Israel or a global disaster strikes, this community plays an important role in responding to it. The people here are truly ambassadors of lifesaving to the larger Jewish community as a whole and to the rest of the city and state. This is what being part of the United Hatzalah family means."



Tags artist united hatzalah Israel emergency aid Miami hurricane Florida emergency
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
5

Qatar World Cup: Why do soccer players have holes in their socks?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by