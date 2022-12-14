Andrea Bocelli to perform at United Hatzalah Gala in Miami

Friends of United Hatzalah will be holding its annual Gala in Miami, Florida this Tuesday, Dec. 20, featuring a special performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The singer and his wife Veronica will be receiving United Hatzalah's "Humanitarian Award," along with donors Margo and Yoram Cohen who will be presented with the "L'Dor V'Dor Award."

The gala, which is held annually in support of Israel’s national volunteer-based EMS organization, will be Miami's third such event. United Hatzalah also holds similar annual galas in New York City and Los Angeles to honor those who help the organization achieve its goals.

Miami-based artist Romero Britto, who has created Pop Art paintings and sculptures for celebrities and high-profile events like the Super Bowl, is also expected to attend the gala. The gala will also feature a VIP Reception by Dolce & Gabbana.

United Hatzalah sends emergency delegation to Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏ MEDIA DEPARTMENT)

United Hatzalah International Committee Chairman and Board Members Rabbi Erica and Mark Gerson expressed their excitement in anticipation of the gala: "We are very excited to once again support United Hatzalah volunteers saving lives in Israel with an exciting Gala event in Miami."

Gala follows Hurricane Ian rescue efforts

The gala comes just a few months after United Hatzalah sent an Emergency Response Team to the Fort Myers region to provide emotional and psychological care to the survivors and evacuees of Hurricane Ian.

The money raised will go towards new vehicles and medical equipment, as well as training new volunteers.

"Like all of our events, this gala, in addition to the fundraising aspect, will be aimed at engaging with the Florida community in order to strengthen the sense of shared fate between Israelis and residents of Florida," said the president and founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer. "We would like people to come out of this gala feeling more connected than ever before. Whenever a terror attack occurs in Israel or a global disaster strikes, this community plays an important role in responding to it. The people here are truly ambassadors of lifesaving to the larger Jewish community as a whole and to the rest of the city and state. This is what being part of the United Hatzalah family means."