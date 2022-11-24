The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Kanye West seen with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Miami airport

West was spotted with Fuentes ahead of a meeting with former president Donald Trump.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 23:30
Supporters of the America First ideology and US President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Supporters of the America First ideology and US President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was filmed walking through Miami airport accompanied by white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes while he was on his way to meet with former president Donald Trump, a tweet by Right Wing Watch on Wednesday showed.

About Nick Fuentes

Fuentes has said that he sees America's “white demographic core” as central to its identity, according to US-based civil rights advocacy nonprofit the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Fuentes criticized what he sees as the influence of Judaism on America in an episode of his show America First in February, saying, “America, for what it’s worth, was founded by white Christians. It was not founded by Jewish people. It was not founded by Judeo-Christians. It was founded by white Christians. And white Christians are in the majority. Christianity is the religion of this nation."

"Not Judaism, not the Talmud, not that stuff. It’s just what it is. It’s just a fact. And, you know what? If we’re going to make America great again, we’ve gotta talk about this anti-white thing that’s going on. And if we want to restore America, we’ve got to make America a Christian nation again.”

Fuentes went on to criticize Jewish conservatives, saying, "And you can understand why influential Jewish people in conservative media are not really gung-ho about that. They’re not promoting white identity. They’re not promoting this. And I don’t think they’re thrilled about the idea of revanchist Christianity."

"They like the idea of Christianity where we’re all Zionists and we’re all giving money to Israel and this and that, but they’re not really thrilled with just Christianity. They want it to be Judeo-Christianity. They want there to be this acknowledgement and, if we want America to be put first, and if we want to do the right thing by God, I don’t know that there can be a lot of compromise there.”

“Race traitor – you work for Jews, you know.”

Nicholas Fuentes

The SPLC also noted that three years earlier, Fuentes slammed Christian conservative commentator Matt Walsh for being employed by the Daily Wire, a conservative media site run by Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish.

“We can’t play this game of, ‘We disavow white supremacy.’ ... When a white person does a shooting, suddenly he’s a big tough guy. … Matt Walsh, shabbos goy race traitor. That’s what it is, folks. I know some people don’t like to use that expression, but it’s totally true – throwing his own people under the bus. He hates white people. Nobody else talks like that about their own people except for white people and it’s gross ... Race traitor – you work for Jews, you know.”

Kanye West says he asked to be Trump's running mate

The day before he was seen alongside Fuentes, West, who has faced a wave of criticism over the past several weeks for a series of tweets and public comments that were widely regarded as antisemitic, hinted on Twitter that he asked to be Trump's running mate in the 2024 United States Presidential Election, asking in a poll, "What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"



Tags United States kanye west kanye west and jews Miami Florida antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by