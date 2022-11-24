Kanye West seen with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Miami airport

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was filmed walking through Miami airport accompanied by white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes while he was on his way to meet with former president Donald Trump, a tweet by Right Wing Watch on Wednesday showed.

About Nick Fuentes

Fuentes has said that he sees America's “white demographic core” as central to its identity, according to US-based civil rights advocacy nonprofit the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Fuentes criticized what he sees as the influence of Judaism on America in an episode of his show America First in February, saying, “America, for what it’s worth, was founded by white Christians. It was not founded by Jewish people. It was not founded by Judeo-Christians. It was founded by white Christians. And white Christians are in the majority. Christianity is the religion of this nation."

"Not Judaism, not the Talmud, not that stuff. It’s just what it is. It’s just a fact. And, you know what? If we’re going to make America great again, we’ve gotta talk about this anti-white thing that’s going on. And if we want to restore America, we’ve got to make America a Christian nation again.”

On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami's airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/903Sa56Jb5 pic.twitter.com/Jn3bKtt9JE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2022

Fuentes went on to criticize Jewish conservatives, saying, "And you can understand why influential Jewish people in conservative media are not really gung-ho about that. They’re not promoting white identity. They’re not promoting this. And I don’t think they’re thrilled about the idea of revanchist Christianity."

"They like the idea of Christianity where we’re all Zionists and we’re all giving money to Israel and this and that, but they’re not really thrilled with just Christianity. They want it to be Judeo-Christianity. They want there to be this acknowledgement and, if we want America to be put first, and if we want to do the right thing by God, I don’t know that there can be a lot of compromise there.”

“Race traitor – you work for Jews, you know.” Nicholas Fuentes

The SPLC also noted that three years earlier, Fuentes slammed Christian conservative commentator Matt Walsh for being employed by the Daily Wire, a conservative media site run by Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish.

“We can’t play this game of, ‘We disavow white supremacy.’ ... When a white person does a shooting, suddenly he’s a big tough guy. … Matt Walsh, shabbos goy race traitor. That’s what it is, folks. I know some people don’t like to use that expression, but it’s totally true – throwing his own people under the bus. He hates white people. Nobody else talks like that about their own people except for white people and it’s gross ... Race traitor – you work for Jews, you know.”

Kanye West says he asked to be Trump's running mate

The day before he was seen alongside Fuentes, West, who has faced a wave of criticism over the past several weeks for a series of tweets and public comments that were widely regarded as antisemitic, hinted on Twitter that he asked to be Trump's running mate in the 2024 United States Presidential Election, asking in a poll, "What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"