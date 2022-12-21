The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
National Geographic releases teaser for Anne Frank show ‘A Small Light’

The limited series will tell the story of Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who hid the family of Anne Frank during the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 04:12
The Frank, van Pels and Gies families celebrate Hanukkah in the upcoming limited series A SMALL LIGHT, from National Geographic and ABC Signature in partnership with Keshet Studios.
The Frank, van Pels and Gies families celebrate Hanukkah in the upcoming limited series A SMALL LIGHT, from National Geographic and ABC Signature in partnership with Keshet Studios.
(photo credit: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC)

National Geographic on Tuesday released a photo from its upcoming series A Small Light, a show coming to NatGeo and Disney+ in the spring.

The limited series will tell the story of Miep Gies, a secretary in her 20s who hid the family of Anne Frank during the Holocaust and is portrayed by Bel Powley.

As a matter of fact, Gies was the one who found and preserved Frank's diary, which would later gain international fame for documenting the family's struggles in the Holocaust.

The title of the series comes from a quote by Gies, which reads, “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others. Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”

Also pictured in the teaser photo are Anne (Billie Boullet), her mother Edith Frank (Amira Casar) and her sister Margot (Ashley Brooke). The cast also includes Eleanor Tomlinson, Andy Nyman, Caroline Catz, Noah Taylor, Sally Messham, Ian McElhinney, Nicholas Burns, Liza Sadovy, Laurie Kynaston and Sebastian Armesto.

A photograph of Miep Gies is seen at the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam. (credit: MICHAEL KOOREN / REUTERS)A photograph of Miep Gies is seen at the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam. (credit: MICHAEL KOOREN / REUTERS)

Production/writing team

The show is produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios and includes executive producers and writers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan of Grey’s Anatomy, Emmy®-nominated executive producer Susanna Fogel and executive producers Peter Traugott, Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman and Avi Nir from Keshet.



Tags Anne Frank Holocaust wwii world war ii Amsterdam
