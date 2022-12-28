The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
New York firefighter arrested for allegedly urinating on sukkah

37-year-old Marty Party was charged with one count of criminal mischief in connection with the incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 04:38

Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2022 04:40
A sukkah (photo credit: ZACHI EVENOR/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A sukkah
(photo credit: ZACHI EVENOR/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A New York firefighter was arrested on Friday for allegedly urinating on a sukkah on the city's Upper East Side in October, PIX11 news reported, citing police.

The suspect, 37-year-old Marty Party, was charged with one count of criminal mischief after the sukkah was vandalized on October 8.

Previous report

The Jerusalem Post reported in October that the sukkah had been vandalized a day before the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

PIX11 noted that video footage showed a person kicking the sukkah repeatedly before urinating on it at about 1:30 AM, citing officials and police.

Rabbi Uriel Vigler, Rabbi of the Chabad Israel Center, praised the New York Police Department for apprehending the suspect.

“We thank the NYPD for doing a superb job investigating this crime and we are glad it has been resolved.”

Rabbi Uriel Vigler, Rabbi of the Chabad Israel Center

"We thank the NYPD for doing a superb job investigating this crime and we are glad it has been resolved," Vigler told The Algemeiner on Monday, adding, "In the spirit of Chanukah we urge everyone to do their part in illuminating the world by doing a good deed today. This is the most effective tool we have in our possession. Let’s ignite the world with good deeds."

Although the vandal was believed to have been intoxicated while committing the crime, Vigler claimed that the Sukkah had been specifically targeted, PIX11 reported in October.

"'Drunk and needed to go,' doesn't warrant kicking the Sukkah down in rage," he said. "There's [sic] other restaurants all over the place that were untouched by this man, only the Sukkah. It's clear that this was targeted."

Party was suspended without pay for the maximum allowable duration of four weeks, the PIX11 report added, citing a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department.

Noa Rosen contributed to this report.



