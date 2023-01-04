Lapid to head to US to speak to Jewish orgs heads about new gov't

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid is expected to embark to the US next week in order to speak with heads of Jewish organizations about the new government, according to reports in the Israeli media.

According to the reports, Lapid is expected to take a personal vacation in Paris this weekend and afterward, fly to the US in order to initiate meetings with heads of major Jewish organizations. Lapid reportedly framed the visit as an opportunity to support the Jewish organizations, many of them very critical and worried about the new Israeli government.

But the subtext, according to the report, is that Lapid is expected to try and convince the heads of these Jewish organizations to assist him in his efforts to criticize the current Benjamin Netanyahu government internationally and manage to sabotage many of the amendments of laws in topics such as law and religion.

'Lapid is being disturbing and irresponsible'

"What Lapid is doing now as outgoing prime minister is disturbing and irresponsible," said MK Amichai Chikli, the Diaspora Affairs Minister during a World Beitar conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Chikli added that Lapid "doesn't understand that when he tells the whole world that Israel has a dark government, the world doesn't differentiate between the government and the state. No former prime minister has ever acted this way." Chikli concluded that Lapid is "doing the work of the BDS [movement]," and that "Lapid is spearheading the BDS movement."

MK AMICHAI CHIKLI attends the House Committee meeting in the Knesset last week at which he was declared a defector. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

During the conference, when asked about his attitude toward Reform Jews, Chikli also said that "we will strengthen any Jew regardless of their backgrounds and beliefs."