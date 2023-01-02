Israel's Netanyahu blames Bennett, Lapid for ICJ vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the past government for the United Nations General Assembly’s vote to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice with respect to the legality of Israel’s “occupation.”

“Only after I entered [the Prime Minister’s Office] did we succeed in swaying some countries to vote in our favor,” Netanyahu said.

The past government, which had been led first by former prime minister Naftali Bennett and then by his successor Yair Lapid, “had an entire year to deal with the Palestinian campaign at the UN,” Netanyahu told his faction during its monthly meeting.

The UNGA vote to question the legality of the Israeli "occupation"

The initial UNGA vote, taken on November 11, after Netanyahu won the election but before this government had been sworn in, had been 98-17, with 52 abstentions.

The final vote taken on Friday night, just one day after he was sworn in, was 87-26, with 53 abstention.

76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (credit: REUTERS)

The Palestinians lost the support of 11 nations and Israel gained the backing of nine. In the first vote count, the Palestinians had the majority support of 193 of the UNGA’s member states, while the December 30th vote, the Palestinians had the support of less than half of the global assembly.

The resolution passed anyway because the only count that matters is the number of those who back the resolution compared to those who oppose it.

The initiative to seek an advisory opinion, however, was sparked by a report of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry that was created in May of 2021, when Netanyahu was in office.

Netanyahu was not able to halt the formation of that committee, which has a permanent mandate to investigate Israel and is expected to explore the question of whether the Jewish state is guilty of the crime of apartheid.