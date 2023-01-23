Students in Orthodox Jewish day schools in Argentina are 34% more likely to achieve a high level of Hebrew language understanding than students of other Jewish day schools in the country. According to the survey, done by Argentina’s umbrella Jewish organization, students studying in Orthodox schools demonstrated better performance in Hebrew than those studying in other Jewish schools: 54% of those studying in Orthodox schools managed to reach an advanced performance level compared to 20% of those studying in other schools. These numbers are understandable since Orthodox schools devote more hours to Jewish studies, including the learning of Hebrew.

The survey was conducted by the AMIA organization, in collaboration with the University of Torcuato di Tella, among thousands of students in Jewish schools. The survey included 1,143 students from 27 elementary schools, 843 students from 13 high schools and 1,289 families. The survey focused on three aspects: The Hebrew language, Israel's history and the tradition and origins of Judaism.

'Alarming' Data on Jews of Argentina

Decades ago, it was customary to say that the Jews of Argentina, known for their closeness and love of Israel, mastered the Hebrew language and spoke it fluently. Yet the in-depth survey conducted recently among thousands of students of Jewish educational institutions in Argentina provided surprising, alarming and intriguing data, regarding the current generation of Argentine Jews.

Argentina's Jewish community is one of the largest in the world. According to different estimates, there are close to 200,000 Jews in Argentina, most of whom live in the capital city of Buenos Aires, where 75% of the country's Jewish educational institutions are also located. The total number of students studying in the Jewish educational institutions in the country is about 25,000 young Jews, in nurseries, kindergartens, elementary schools, high schools and colleges for teacher training. 29% of all students of the Jewish education network study in the two World Ort schools.

According to the survey results, “the difficulties in learning the Hebrew language at the elementary school level are related to the ability [of the student] to identify the central ideas and explicit information,” that they’ve been given to read in Hebrew, such as in situations of long texts that may include a description of events, feelings and desires.

Regarding the high school students in Jewish schools, there was difficulty identifying the relevance of texts, as well as difficulty solving tasks that need an understanding of a certain term or phrase.

And yet, according to the survey, both with elementary and high school students, it was found that the majority of students were placed at the intermediate level, out of 3 levels. In addition, a majority of elementary school students (59.1 %) managed to understand the main ideas and identify explicit information in advertisements, menus and schedules, in short and simple texts.

Most high school students (58.8%) managed to understand the main ideas of a Hebrew text, even when the ideas are not expressed specifically. In addition, they were able to distinguish between different opinions expressed in a text.

According to the study, parents of Jewish students in Argentina said that there “is need for improvement in the level of Hebrew education in Jewish schools.” Some of the parents indicated that there aren’t enough hours of Hebrew and Judaism classes, but others preferred more secular studies. According to the survey results, the expectation of Jewish education of parents depends on the level to Jewish affiliation and commitment of each family.

"In the past 15 years, we have seen a decline in the level of knowledge of the Hebrew language among Jews all over the world,” Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) told The Jerusalem Post. Hagoel added that “the WZO invests enormous resources in encouraging teaching of the Hebrew language amongst the Jewish communities in the Diaspora, in order to ensure that it is given importance by the communities and on behalf of the schools.”

He mentioned that according to the survey, the Jews in the Diaspora are in constant tension between the desire to ensure future generations the connection to Judaism, in addition to “the desire to provide their children tools and skills that will help them integrate into the international workforce.”